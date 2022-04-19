Deanna Elliott

Deanna Schoen Elliott, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
She was born
on Sept. 4, 1942,
in Albuquerque,
New Mexico, the daughter of the late Albert Schoen and
the late Adell Blackshear.
Her mother passed away when Deanna was a baby and she was raised by her late stepmother, Catherine Schoen. She received her high school diploma and later worked for Disneyland for many years, for which she was very proud to share.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death
by her husband, Robert Elliott;
sons, Robert “Bobb” Elliott, and Stephan Elliott; two sisters, Libby Zermeno, and Kelly Schoen; and a brother, Dennis Schoen.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Suzette and Jason Waldrep of Carrollton, and Lee Elliott and Amanda Carlson of California; sisters, Loretta and Tim Dillon, and Janet and Michael Fannin; grandchildren, Miles and Crystal Bradbury, Alex and Kyle Parker, Amanda and Carrson Canady, Ariel Watts and Nick Gaddis, and Steven Watts; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Allyson, Eli, Joel, Charlotte, Isaac, Vivian, Desmond and Lincoln; and nieces and nephews, Dori Donnell, Maddy Dillon, Jamie Dillon and D.K. Schoen. She also leaves behind the entire Waldrep family and Tom Morrison, who was her second family and loved her very much.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
