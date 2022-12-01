Deandre Lerone Florence age 24 of Conyers, Ga. passed away November 26, 2022. Viewing and Funeral service will be conducted Saturday December 3, 2022 at Assembly of The Saints
Villa Rica, Ga. Pastor Fred Foster. The viewing will be from 10-11:00 a.m. and funeral service 11:00 am. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park Carrollton, Ga. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
