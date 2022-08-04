KJ PARMER

UWG head football coach David Dean finished up his coaching staff with the promotion of KJ Parmer to wide receivers coach. 

 Photo credit UWG Athletics

"I've been with KJ since 2017 and I've always been impressed with his knowledge of the game," said Dean.

