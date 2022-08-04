University of West Georgia head football coach David Dean has finalized his 2022 coaching staff with the announcement of KJ Parmer as the wide receivers coach.
"I've been with KJ since 2017 and I've always been impressed with his knowledge of the game," said Dean.
Parmer is no stranger to Carrollton as he played here from 2015-18 and spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant.
"As a proud alum of UWG Football and this university, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to make a positive impact and continue coaching here," said Parmer, a two-time graduate of the University of West Georgia.
Last season, Parmer was instrumental in mentoring a solid wide receiver corps, including All-American Mechane Slade.
"When he was a player, you could tell he was a coach on the field, so it was a natural transition for him to become a coach," Dean added. "I can't think of a better person to be in this position to coach our wide receivers and working with us on the offensive side of the ball."
As a player, Parmer was a receiver and also returned punts for the Wolves. Parmer caught 50 passes in his career for 561 yards. On special teams, Parmer registered 41 punt returns for a total of 498 yards, returning one for a touchdown. Parmer was a member of UWG's Super Region 2 title team in 2015, and was a part of 38 wins over four seasons as a Wolf.
Originally from Lawrenceville, Parmer earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from UWG in 2018 and a Master's in Business Administration in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.