In an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, University of West Georgia head football coach David Dean previewed the Wolves season opener this Thursday at home against the Limestone University Saints.
“Looking forward to finally have an opportunity to take these guys out onto the field and playing a game,” Coach Dean said. “Seems like we’ve been in camp forever — started July 31st is when we reported — now a month later, we finally get to go out and compete against somebody besides ourself.”
According to UWG Sports Information Director Jared Boggus’ advance game notes, Thursday’s game marks the beginning of UWG’s 42nd season of collegiate football, with the team looking to win their 11th consecutive season opener and the fifth-straight game over a team from the South Atlantic Conference.
Coach Dean is thus far a perfect 5-0 in season openers as the Wolves’ head man, with the team scoring at least 34 points in each of these games.
After the graduation of record-breaking quarterback Harrison Frost this past season, the Wolves will debut a new man under center, with sophomore quarterback Ben Whitlock projected to start Thursday’s contest.
“I’ve been very pleased,” Dean said of his quarterback situation. “Eli [Gainey] and Ben Whitlock were two guys that we had in the spring, along with Cam Brown and Pate Hogan. All four of those guys were competing for the job.”
The starter for Thursday’s game would have been more of a question had it not been for an injury to Gainey in a recent scrimmage.
“Ben and Eli kind of separated themselves a little bit from the other two, but Eli, in the last scrimmage, he injured his back and won’t be able to play in this game, so Ben is going to be our starter,” Dean said.
And the sophomore signal caller is not without game experience for the Wolves, but Dean says his first game as a starter will be interesting to watch, nonetheless.
“We feel very good with Ben. When he came in in games last year, he played very well. It’s just going to be interesting to see him with a first start. When it’s the kickoff of the game and you’re trotting out there for the first time and the first series, we’ll see how he’s going to react. But he’s a gamer, he was a great high school quarterback, and I think he’s going to be a great college quarterback, as well.”
Whitlock started at quarterback for two seasons in high school and passed for a total of roughly 6,000 yards and 61 touchdowns. In his junior season at Denmark High School, he passed for 2,713 yards and 26 touchdowns before transferring to John’s Creek High, where he went for 3,255 yards passing and 35 touchdowns as a senior, leading the team to a 10-2 record with a second-round playoff appearance.
And helping out the young signal caller will be UWG’s experienced offensive line, highlighted by All-Conference standout center David Bodden and experienced players Marvin James, Jalen Moore and Austin Donaldson, as well as a talented true freshman with elite stature.
“We do have a couple of newcomers that have moved up,” Dean said. “We’ve got a true freshman who is going to play for us out of Cook County, Bryson Wilson, which we’re really excited about.”
Wilson is listed at six-foot-six and 358 pounds on UWG’s roster. Last year, he anchored the Cook County offensive and defensive lines in his senior season of high school and was named first-team all region.
“It’s hard to do as a true freshman to come in here and play in this league, but he’s an excellent offensive lineman and I think he’s going to have a good career here,” Dean said.
And overall, when asked about his message for these newcomers or players with less experience coming into the first game of the season, Dean’s main word was simply, “relax.”
“Just relax and do the things that they’re capable of doing,” Dean said. “For us, we talk a lot about everybody doing their job, and that’s going to be the main message as we go here. Don’t try to do somebody else’s job, just do your job. If we can get all eleven every snap to do that, we’ve got a chance to be successful.”
He also says it helps to focus on everything that brought his players to this first moment of the season.
“Your adrenaline is going to be going that first time going out and playing with new guys — you’ve just got to relax and do the things that brought you here. There’s a reason why we brought you here — because you’re a good football player — and you’ve just got to go out and continue to do those things.”
Kickoff for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field at University Stadium.
