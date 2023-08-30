In an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, University of West Georgia head football coach David Dean previewed the Wolves season opener this Thursday at home against the Limestone University Saints.

“Looking forward to finally have an opportunity to take these guys out onto the field and playing a game,” Coach Dean said. “Seems like we’ve been in camp forever — started July 31st is when we reported — now a month later, we finally get to go out and compete against somebody besides ourself.”