Dean Dewberry

Mr. Dean D. Dewberry, 95, of Bremen died on Feb. 8, 2022, in a hospice facility.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1927, in Haralson County, Georgia, the son of the late Wilber Floyd Dewberry and Alice Chaney Dewberry.
Mr. Dewberry was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retiree of Sewell Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jewell & Katherine Dewberry, Earnest & Ruth Dewberry, Jack & Ferol Dewberry, Carl & Eloise Dewberry, Wayne & Mary Dewberry and Joe & Ruth Dewberry.
He is survived by his wife, Vernell “Nell” Ledbetter Dewberry, of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, between 11 a.m. and noon.
Funeral services will follow at noon from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Hunter Roe and Dr. Terrell McBrayer officiating. Music will be provided by Sharon Sewell and Sue Ezzell. Eddie Dewberry, Terry Dewberry, Chuck Atkinson, Charlie Crocker, Dan Hunt, Mark Ledbetter and Chuck Green will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
