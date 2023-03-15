Mrs. Dealyer Turner, age 57, of Riverdale, GA died on March 11, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 at 1 P.M. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
