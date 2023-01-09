Applications for student scholarships from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) are nearing submission deadlines. Thousands of dollars in continuing education and training will be awarded through the Walter Harrison and Lineman School scholarships, in addition to the Washington Youth Tour, to qualifying candidates.

“Providing education, training and information is a cooperative principle we emphasize,” said Rolando Benitez, Member Advocate & Community Relations Representative for Carroll EMC.

