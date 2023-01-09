Applications for student scholarships from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) are nearing submission deadlines. Thousands of dollars in continuing education and training will be awarded through the Walter Harrison and Lineman School scholarships, in addition to the Washington Youth Tour, to qualifying candidates.
“Providing education, training and information is a cooperative principle we emphasize,” said Rolando Benitez, Member Advocate & Community Relations Representative for Carroll EMC.
“Whether or not the scholarship recipients pursue a degree or career at an electric cooperative, they’ll still learn a lot about our industry through these programs,” Benitez stated.
Walter Harrison Scholarships, administered by Carroll EMC’s statewide association, Georgia EMC, are awarded to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students who are entering or enrolled at any two or four-year university or technical school in the state. One student from the co-op’s service territory will be selected to compete at the state level for a $1,000 scholarship, and 15 recipients will be named, based on financial need and academic ability.
The deadline to apply for the Walter Harrison Scholarship is Jan. 30.
“A post-secondary education is more expensive than ever, but almost necessary to earn a living,” said Benitez. “We don’t want the fear of falling into debt to keep students from obtaining a degree or getting the training they need to reach their full potential.”
Individuals wanting to receive training for electrical line work could potentially have their schooling paid for in full through Carroll EMC’s Lineman School Scholarship program. The $5,000 scholarship is made payable to the recipients’ chosen school to cover the cost of tuition, books and other related fees.
Eligible candidates should complete an online application by March 3 to be considered for the award.
Any questions regarding the Walter Harrison or Lineman School scholarships should be directed to Rolando Benitez at 770-830-5721 or rolando.benitez@carrollemc.com.
Carroll EMC offers an additional opportunity to area high school students, the Washington Youth Tour, which is also organized by Georgia EMC. Students who qualify should apply for the all-expenses-paid, weeklong trip to Washington, D.C. The leadership experience includes visits to historic sites and meetings with state and national leaders. Carroll EMC will select two delegates to represent the cooperative and join hundreds of other students from across the state during this year’s tour June 15-22.
“With this trip being many students’ first time away from parents or even out of the state, they are really challenged to accept personal responsibility and take on leadership roles within their group,” said Ryan Sammon, Community Relations Specialist for Carroll EMC. “It’s amazing to watch how they grow in just one week.”
Eligibility requirements and applications are available online at carrollemc.com/wyt. The deadline to apply is Feb. 17. If you have questions about the Washington Youth Tour, please reach out to Ryan Sammon at 770-830-5727 or ryan.sammon@carrollemc.com.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 54,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.