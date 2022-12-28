Deaconess Idella Byrd Beasley of Atlanta, Georgia, wife of Deacon Thomas Beasley, mother of Mr. Clifford Beasley, passed on December 21, 2022. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on the day of the service. This service will be live streamed at: fbcatlanta.org. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors of Atlanta is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Deaconess Beasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

