The Douglas County School System graduation rate continued to stay above the state average for the third straight year.
The Class of 2021 in the county’s five high schools had a combined graduation rate of 87.74%, which was better than the 83.7% for the state.
However, it was slightly lower than the 89.4% rate from the previous year for the county.
Chapel Hill had the highest graduation rate at 94.29%, with Alexander’s 92.56% being second. Chapel Hill and Alexander were the only two county schools with a rate of over 90% for the recent graduation class.
“Our goal in the Douglas County School System is for every student not only to graduate, but to graduate prepared for college or the military or with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce,” Superintendent Trent North said in a statement released by the DCSS. “We know that the pandemic negatively impacted our graduation rate for 2021, with many of our high school students choosing to learn online at home last year.”
Chapel Hill has had the highest rate in the county the last two graduation classes.
“I’m very proud that we have been very steady over the last two years,” Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson said. “This speaks volumes to our teachers and students.”
Watson said being steady during the pandemic, which has forced some online learning, should send a message to the students.
“I hope the students understand that our expectations of them don’t change regardless of the circumstances,” Watson said. “When they walk through the door as freshmen, we are already planning their graduation in the next four years. Not graduating from Chapel Hill High is never an option.”
Douglas County High’s graduation rate dropped from 87.1% in 2020 to 83.82% in 2021.
Lithia Springs had the biggest decline in the graduation rate. The recent graduating class was at 80.77% in 2021 after rising to 87% in 2021.
New Manchester saw a jump in its graduation rate from 84.9% in 2020 to 86.95% in 2021.
“It is very encouraging to see an increase,” New Manchester Principal Tekmekia Gilchrist said. “It shows growth. The students and teachers worked extremely hard last school year to help increase our rate. The intentionality of our instruction and the dedication of the students and staff contributed to our success. It was a group effort.”
Gilchrist said they have set a goal to continue to improve the graduation rate.
“NMHS will continue to improve its graduation rate for 2022,” Gilchrist said. “Goals have been set and the seniors and teachers are bringing innovation, hard work, and commitment to reach those goals. I am excited about what this class is doing.”
North expects the system to continue to exceed the state average now that students are back to face-to-face learning.
“We now have almost all of our students back in our buildings, and we will continue to work with our students to achieve at the highest levels,” North said. “Earning a high school diploma and having the skills to succeed at the next level are essential for having a successful career and becoming an engaged and productive citizen.”
