Masks won’t be required when students return to school in Douglas County next week barring any last minute changes by the school system.
Assistant Superintendent Renee Davis spelled out a list of COVID-19 protocols at last week’s Board of Education meeting that the school system has in place to keep students and staff safe.
Among those protocols, masks will not be required and the only physical distancing required will be in elementary schools where students will have to stay three feet apart when school starts Aug. 4.
Superintendent Trent North told the school board the primary focus in coming up with COVID protocols was students and staff who don’t have access to the vaccine. He noted the district held mass vaccination events last spring for staff and that vaccine drives were held at all five high schools over the summer. That leaves just those students under 12 who have not been approved to get the vaccine yet.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system, said that parents were notified June 7 that masks would not be required in schools.
“That is still where we are now,” Lake said. “Nothing has changed. That info is subject to change and could change at any moment.”
North said that masks will be required on school buses because of a federal mandate.
Additionally, Davis said there will no longer be daily screenings including temperature checks as people enter school buildings. She said the district is asking parents and staff to be diligent each day about checking for symptoms of COVID-19.
North said accommodations will be made for students who are uncomfortable.
School board members voiced concerns about lack of mask requirements with the coronavirus delta variant causing cases to spike across the country.
The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County was at 20.6 on Monday, the highest it has been since mid-March.
Post 4 board member Michelle Simmons said there are reports about breakthrough cases with the delta variant in those who are vaccinated. And she said without mask and distancing requirements in middle and high schools, she’s concerned schools could become a breeding ground for the virus.
North conceded that Simmons was right.
“When you walk into a public space, you’re going to be vulnerable to the virus,” North said. “That’s just a reality. The goal is how can we minimize that and try to keep people as safe as possible. The best way to do that, and we can’t mandate that, is for Douglas County to not be in the bottom when it comes to vaccination.”
As of Monday, only 39% of eligible citizens in Douglas County had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Neighboring Carroll County (31%) and Paulding (33%) also have low vaccination rates, North said, while neighboring Cobb County is at 52%.
“In order for us to address what Ms. Simmons is talking about, that goes beyond us except for those that are 12-and-under,” North said. “We’ve gotta try to figure out how to not force, but how can we increase the vaccination rate of those in Douglas County. And the question becomes: ‘So if people choose not to get the vaccination, which is their right, how much accommodation do you make?’ ”
School board chair Tracy Rookard asked if PPE such as masks would be available to students who requested it and Davis assured her masks and other supplies would be in all schools.
North added that while masks aren’t being required, it doesn’t mean the school system won’t be encouraging them.
“If your child is not wearing a mask, and he or she sits next to someone who tests positive, then you have no choice but for your child to stay at home,” North said. “But if your child is wearing a mask and they’re within certain feet from them, then they get to continue their (in-person) instruction. So there’s going to be good incentives for those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask and even for those who are. So please don’t think that because we’re not mandating it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to have the conversation about the importance of wearing masks, especially at the elementary school level.”
North said classroom sizes will be lower at elementary schools, both due to smaller classroom sizes and extra staff funded by the CARES Act. He said there will also be less students in elementary school buildings because, as of last week, enrollment at the kindergarten level was down for a second straight year.
