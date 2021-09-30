No. 8 Douglas County improved to 5-0 on the season with a convincing 35-20 win over Alexander on Friday.
The Tigers are tied with South Paulding as the Region 5-6A leaders after Rome upset Carrollton in a region contest.
Douglas County has won the last two meetings with Alexander, including last year’s 7-0 win on a rainy night.
Across town, New Manchester quarterbacks Rico Jones and DeAndre Houston combined for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the Jaguars to a 9-6 win over Lithia Springs to open the Region 6-5A schedule.
The defending region champion Jaguars improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the region with the win as Lithia Springs dropped to 1-4, 0-1.
Jones completed seven passes for 68 yards and Houston completed three passes for 52 yards in the win.
Jones connected with junior Yasin Muhammad for a touchdown in the first half of the contest.
New Manchester rolled up 272 yards of offense with junior Chris Morgan getting 70 of the team’s 152 yards. Morgan had 12 carries on the evening.
Chapel Hill gave new coach Brad Stephens his first win of his tenure with a 32-7 win over North Springs to open the region.
Here is a look at last week’s games:
Douglas County 35, Alexander 20
The Tigers rolled up 485 yards of offense and for the second straight week had two running backs to get at least 100 yards each.
Junior LaTrelle Murrell had 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries while senior Jirah Douglas had 112 yards on 18 carries as the Tigers compiled 280 rushing yards.
Sophomore quarterback Sire Hardaway completed 20 of 24 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Monte Gooden had 109 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
New Manchester 9, Lithia Springs 6
The loss ruined Homecoming for the Lions, who won last year’s contest.
It was considered a pretty even matchup coming into the contest.
The Lions had 312 yards of offense, 191 coming through the air. Junior quarterback Jai’que Hart complete 12-of-22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.
He connected with Devon Green for the team’s lone score on an 48-yard completion. Green finished the evening with three receptions for 73 yards.
Junior Demarco Brownlee finished the game with 93 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also had a 10-yard reception in the contest.
Chapel Hill 32, North Springs 7
It was Homecoming for the Panthers as they got the region win and handed first-year coach Brad Stephens his first win as coach.
Senior defensive back Amir Johnson was chosen Homecoming King during halftime festivities.
