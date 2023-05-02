May 6
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Happy Valley Baptist Church is hosting the 1st annual street market, yard sale, vendors, baked items, crafts and so much more on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 605 Main St., Villa Rica.
Hickory Level Hound Rescue
May 6, Rabies Clinic to benefit Hound Rescue at Lakeview Animal Hospital, 202 Burns Road from 10 am to 2 pm. Rabies vaccines $18, other vaccines $22. Please have your dog on a leash or in a carrier and all cats in carriers. Heartworm testing, microchip and nail trims also available. For more information follow Hound Rescue on Facebook or call 770-214-2552.
May 9
Carrollton BOE Meeting
The Carrollton Board of Education meeting for May 9, has been moved to the Hall of Fame Room in the Whitley Morris Field House to better accommodate anticipated crowd size expected because of special recognitions that will take place, including honoring retiring teachers and other employees.
May 20
Golden City Cruisers Event
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise in Saturday, May 20, from 5-8 P M at The Mill, 106 Temple Street, in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets please. For more information check our web site: goldencitycruisers.com.
May 20-21
King of The Clay Tourney
West Georgia Tennis Club, 101 Baker Industrial Blvd. will have its annual King of The Clay mixed doubles tournament May 20-21. There are levels for all players, so get a partner and enter 404-403-9466/wgclaycourts@gmail.com
May 22
Special Veterans Park Association Meeting
We will have our regular May meeting on May 22, 2023.
May 22-25
Twists & Turns VBS at First Baptist Tallapoosa
All current 4-year-old PreK — 8th-grade students join us for Twists and Turns VBS on Monday, May 22nd-Thursday, May 25th 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.! Sign up at https://forms.gle/YgD9ACQ8pFyrGKocA
June 12-16
Summer Quilt Camp
Join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for Summer Quilt Camp! This opportunity is for rising 4th-12th graders. Students are individually partnered with a mentor quilter. Together, they make a quilt during this exciting week at the museum. Camp includes a logo t-shirt from SQTMuseum. The cost is $85. For more information, Call 770-301-2187, or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com. There are a total of four sessions this summer.
Session ONE is June 12-16 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Session TWO is June 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Session THREE is July 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session FOUR is July 10-14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ongoing
Friends of the Neva Lomason Library Match Donations
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library matches all monetary contributions given to the library for new book purchases. The Library acknowledges all donations both to the donor and the recipient of the honor or memorial, and items purchased for the library include a book plate recognizing the gift. Make checks payable to Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St., Carrollton. For more information, call Branch Manager, Kristin Milton, at 770-836-6711.
Honor Your Military Veteran
Honor your military veteran with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (discharge papers) is required.Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County
Support Group meets at 201 Permian Way, Villa Rica at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Call 678-840-1800.
BAHS Museum
One of the west Georgia area’s best kept secrets will soon be more accessible to the public. The Bowdon Area Historical Society’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Tuesday beginning in November. Volunteer docents from the historical society will be on hand to offer guided tours and to answer questions. The museum is located in the BAHS building at 105 College View St., adjacent to the east end of the Bowdon High School football field.
Friends of Whitesburg Library Matching Donations
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library match monetary contributions given to the library for new materials purchases up to $100. The library acknowledges all donations to the donor and the recipient of the honor or the family of the memorial. A label recognizing the donor and those honored will be placed on each item purchased. Make checks payable to Whitesburg Public Library Fund, 800 Main St., Whitesburg. For more information, call 770-834-0713.
Monday Masterpiece
All are free of charge and materials for young adults and seniors of all ages.
May 15 — Jenni: Spring Wreaths
