May 18
The Salvation Army
THANKFUL THURSDAY — To recognize our shoppers, donors, and community partners. We wouldn’t be able to help others without your help. Free Hot Dogs & Hamburgers — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — while supplies last.
Carroll County Board of Education
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
The Board will meet in Executive Session during the regular work session to discuss the future acquisition of real estate, safety and security, personnel, pending or threatened litigation, and recommendations that are exempt from disclosure under the Open Records Act. The meeting will be held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
May 19
The Salvation Army
HELPING OUR COMMUNITY — The Salvation Army assists natural disaster survivors worldwide by providing support, hope and healing for nearly 800,000 individuals each year. All shoppers will receive a 10% discount on their purchase. FREE ICE CREAM while supplies last.
EDS Training at the Salvation Army
Intro to Emergency Disaster Services — This class is held on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Safe From Harm — This class is held on May 19 from 2-4 p.m.
May 20
Golden City Cruisers Event
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise in Saturday, May 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill, 106 Temple Street, in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening.
All proceeds go to local charities. No pets please.
For more information check our website: goldencitycruisers.com.
CUMBA Executive Board
CUMBA Executive Board will meet on Saturday, May 20 @ 10 a.m at Chandra Life Center — Waco, immediately after the meeting, we will have our CUMBA Fellowship Service. Dr Pastor Richard Hoard will bring the word of God. Mt Calvary Baptist Church is in charge of the worship services.
The Salvation Army
FREE LUNCH — We close the week with free burgers & hot dogs! Kids can “fish” for a free toy! 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — while supplies last.
EDS Training at the Salvation Army
ServSafe Food Handler Training — This class is held on May 20 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hand Quilting Workshop
Come and join the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum Saturday, May 20, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for a one day workshop with Judy and Valerie. Looking to learn a new quilting technique? Join us to learn the fine art of hand quilting. We will go over the types of needles, thread, thimbles and how to “rock the needle”. The cost is $48 and includes all materials except scissors. For more information. call 770-301-2187 or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
May 20-21
King of The Clay Tourney
West Georgia Tennis Club, 101 Baker Industrial Blvd. will have its annual King of The Clay mixed doubles tournament May 20-21.
There are levels for all players, so get a partner and enter 404-403-9466/wgclaycourts@gmail.com.
May 21
Rogers reunion
The annual reunion for the descendants of Harrison Rogers will be held on May 21, at the Community Barn on Thomas Street in Ephesus after Decoration Day at Ephesus Baptist Church. We will have a covered dish lunch about 12:30 p.m. All Rogers cousins are invited to attend.
May 22
Special Veterans Park Association Meeting
We will have our regular May meeting on May 22.
May 22-25
Twists & Turns VBS at First Baptist Tallapoosa
All current 4-year-old PreK — 8th-grade students join us for Twists and Turns VBS on Monday, May 22-Thursday, May 25 6-8:30 p.m.! Sign up at https://forms.gle/YgD9ACQ8pFyrGKocA
May 23
LWV Speaker Series
On Tuesday, May 23, at 6:00 pm at Neva Lomason Library, Corlis Long, Founder and CEO of Ebony Inn Inc., will share insights gained with 30 years facilitating opportunities for the young people of Carroll County to become intimately involved with the Cultural Arts.
Sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Carrollton-Carroll County, this program is free and open to the public.
May 27
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at the Veterans Park on Newnan Road in Carrollton. Music by the Carrolton Wind Ensemble will begin at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Please join us and we honor those who gave their lives in service to our Nation and Carroll County.
June 10
Quilt and Textile Museum
The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum is offering English Paper Piecing 1 on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Museum. If you are interested in learning a new quilting technique, join Judy and explore this hand quilting technique. the cost is $37. All materials are included.
If you have questions call 770-301-2187 or or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
June 12-16
Summer Quilt Camp
Join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for Summer Quilt Camp! This opportunity is for rising 4th-12th graders.
Students are individually partnered with a mentor quilter. Together, they make a quilt during this exciting week at the museum. Camp includes a logo t-shirt from SQTMuseum. The cost is $85.
For more information, Call 770-301-2187, or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com. There are a total of four sessions this summer.
Session ONE is June 12-16 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Session TWO is June 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Session THREE is July 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session FOUR is July 10-14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
June 20
June 24
Temple High Class of 1973 50th Reunion
The Temple High School class of 1973 will be having their 50 years class reunion on June 24, 2023 @ 6:00 PM at the Temple High School gym. Jones BBQ will cater and the cost is $7.00 each.
If you wish to attend please call (770) 562-9517 and leave a message that you’re coming and if +1, or if you have any questions.
Ongoing
Friends of the Neva Lomason Library Match Donations
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library matches all monetary contributions given to the library for new book purchases.
The Library acknowledges all donations both to the donor and the recipient of the honor or memorial, and items purchased for the library include a book plate recognizing the gift. Make checks payable to Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St., Carrollton.
For more information, call Branch Manager, Kristin Milton, at 770-836-6711.
Honor Your Military Veteran
Honor your military veteran with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.
A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (discharge papers) is required.
Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County
Support Group meets at 201 Permian Way, Villa Rica at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Call 678-840-1800.
BAHS Museum
One of the west Georgia area’s best kept secrets will soon be more accessible to the public. The Bowdon Area Historical Society’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Tuesday beginning in November.
Volunteer docents from the historical society will be on hand to offer guided tours and to answer questions.
The museum is located in the BAHS building at 105 College View St., adjacent to the east end of the Bowdon High School football field.
Friends of Whitesburg Library Matching Donations
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library match monetary contributions given to the library for new materials purchases up to $100.
The library acknowledges all donations to the donor and the recipient of the honor or the family of the memorial.
A label recognizing the donor and those honored will be placed on each item purchased. Make checks payable to Whitesburg Public Library Fund, 800 Main St., Whitesburg.
For more information, call 770-834-0713.
