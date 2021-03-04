CARROLL DAYBOOK
MARCH 9
Mt. Zion City Council
Mount Zion City Council will hold the March meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the Council Chambers located at 4455 Mount Zion Rd. For questions call Tammy Hyde at 770-832-1622 ext. 2.
AIRPORT AUTHORITY
The West Georgia Airport Authority holds its regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The March meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m., in the FBO at the West Georgia Regional Airport, 635 Regional Airport Road. Strict social distancing measures and mask will be required.
Carroll County E-911 Users Board
Carroll County E-911 Users Board will conduct a meeting Tuesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County E 911, 896 Newnan Road. If you have any questions contact Tim Padgett at 770-830-5882.
MARCH 15
CottonMill Farmers Market
CottonMill Farmers Market is accepting applications for the 20th year in service to the West Georgia community. The application for 2021 vendors is now available online to fill out @ CottonMillFM@Gmail.com, or you can fill one out in person on March 15 at 6 p.m. at West Georgia Church located at 1106 Maple St, Carrollton.
The meeting will be held outside under the pavilion if the weather is accommodating. If not, the meeting will be in the church. Scale certification will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
Any questions can be answered then in person or on the web via www.cottonmillfarmersmarket.org/
MARCH 18
American Legion Carroll Post 143
Due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee voted to cancel the general membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 18. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
MARCH 20
Artist Guild’s Gallery Play workshops
In conjunction with the The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Creative Perspectives and Play exhibit, the center will host two Gallery Play workshops on March 20, designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade from 10 — 11:30 a.m. for ages: 8-12. The cost is $10 (all materials included). Participants are paired with other artists to make shared artwork pieces.
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade for Teens and Adults (ages 13- 17, from noon-2 p.m.; ages 18-adult, from 3-5 p.m. The cost $15 (all materials included). This is portrait drawing with a twist — shared portraits using mixed-drawing media.
Go to www.carrolltonarts.com call the center at (770) 838-1083 to register.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
MARCH 27
Lions Clubs Diabetes Testing and Education Event
A diabetes testing and education event with a diabetes friendly lunch will be open to the community with registration on Eventbrite. The event is sponsored by Carrollton and Villa Rica Golden City Lions Clubs with a grant through Lions Clubs International Foundation. It will be held on Saturday, March 27, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts from noon-3 p.m
The sponsoring partner providing the testing is the University of West Georgia Wolf Wellness Lab. In addition to the Diabetes Fingerstick testing, the following are included in the $10 registration, using the Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.com/e/community-ga-lions-club-convention-diabetes-testing-and-education-event-tickets-142012608535
Registration is required using this link and clicking on the Tickets Button to see details and purchase: $10 for testing, and $10 for diabetes friendly lunch. There is no charge for the education session with three speakers from the University of West Georgia on Diabetes 101 by Jamie Brandenburg, nutrition by Melissa Brillhart, and Chrissy Knoll on fitness.Registration is open now and closes on March 17.
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
