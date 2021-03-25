CARROLL DAYBOOK
MARCH 26
Drive-In Theater Tour at Freedom Drive-In
Awakening Events has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Carrollton to support individuals and families in need through the Drive-In Theater Tour, featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell and Cain. The show is March 26 at Freedom Drive-In, and ticket information can be found at driveintheatertour.com.
MARCH 28
‘Eggstravaganza’ event at Grisham Stadium
Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, is hosting the 2021 “Eggstravaganza” on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. This is an an Easter event featuring a skydiving Easter bunny and an egg hunt on the football field at Grisham Stadium at Carrollton High School at 202 Trojan Drive. The Eggstravaganza event is being held for both Southern Hills families and the community. Church leaders are “strongly recommending” participants wear a mask and maintain a social distance during the outdoor event.
The event will include inflatables, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, festival games and a petting zoo, according to the church’s website. At 2 p.m., a skydiving Easter bunny will descend on Grisham Stadium; a big egg hunt follows across the entire Trojan football field at 3 p.m. After the jump, 30,000 eggs will be scattered across the gridiron, and the field will be sectioned off by age groups.
MARCH 30
Mt. Zion City Council
Mount Zion City Council will have a work session on Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located at 4455 Mount Zion Rd. For more information contact Tammy Hyde at 770-832-1622 ext. 2.
APRIL 1
Carroll County Board of Commissioners
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, April 1, at 3 p.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom located on the third floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St. People with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability or foreign language, contact the county clerk at 770-830-5800 at least five days prior to the meeting. The April 6 Board of Commissioners meeting has been canceled.
APRIL 2
Letters to Carrollton High seniors
For more than a decade now, one Carrollton High School tradition continues to garner smiles, prompt tears and lead to tight hugs of affection and support — SENIOR LETTERS — written by family and friends.
You can join in the celebration, too. Use standard letter-size envelopes, and do not include bulky enclosures or packages. Include the student’s first and last name on the outside of the envelope. All administrative offices will have boxes designated for letter drop-off. Or, you may mail your notes to the following address:
CHS Senior’s Name
c/o Mrs. Kristen Sabo
201 Trojan Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117
The amount of letters received makes this process time-consuming. Therefore, Carrollton High asks that your letters arrive no later than Friday, April 2. Due to volume and time constraints, Carrollton High will be unable to print e-mailed messages and will only file envelopes sent to the school or dropped off at the school by the deadline.
An Evening of Poetry
The Carrollton Writer’s Guild celebrates an evening of poetry by local poets. This event is FREE and open to the public beginning at 6 p.m.
Membership is $25 to become a member of the Carrollton Writers Guild. This membership covers a variety of programs that help to promote the literary arts.
APRIL 3
Cotton Mill Farmers Market season starts April 3
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is getting ready to start its spring/summer season on April 3, with hours from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m. every Saturday at 609 Dixie Street. Local fresh vegetables and fruits will be available along with many other spring greens and meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, jams, micro-greens, granola, soaps, pottery and herbal botanicals are available all thru May with additional items coming to market as they ripen in the field.
APRIL 6
Carroll EMC Blood Drive
Carroll EMC will host a blood drive Tuesday, April 6, in the Robert D. Tisinger Community Center at the Carrollton office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you’d like to sign up for an appointment, call 770-832-3552 or visit redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
APRIL 17
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise-in Saturday, April 17, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
