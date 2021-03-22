MARCH 26
Drive-In Theater Tour at Freedom Drive-In
Awakening Events has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Carrollton to support individuals and families in need through the Drive-In Theater Tour, featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell and Cain. The show is March 26 at Freedom Drive-In, and ticket information can be found at driveintheatertour.com.
MARCH 28
'Eggstravaganza' event at Grisham Stadium
Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, is hosting the 2021 “Eggstravaganza” on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. This is an an Easter event featuring a skydiving Easter bunny and an egg hunt on the football field at Grisham Stadium at Carrollton High School at 202 Trojan Drive. The Eggstravaganza event is being held for both Southern Hills families and the community. Church leaders are “strongly recommending” participants wear a mask and maintain a social distance during the outdoor event.
The event will include inflatables, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, festival games and a petting zoo, according to the church’s website. At 2 p.m., a skydiving Easter bunny will descend on Grisham Stadium; a big egg hunt follows across the entire Trojan football field at 3 p.m. After the jump, 30,000 eggs will be scattered across the gridiron, and the field will be sectioned off by age groups.
MARCH 30
Mt. Zion City Council
Mount Zion City Council will have a work session on Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located at 4455 Mount Zion Rd. For more information contact Tammy Hyde at 770-832-1622 ext. 2.
APRIL 1
Carroll County Board of Commissioners
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, April 1, at 3 p.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom located on the third floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St. People with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability or foreign language, contact the county clerk at 770-830-5800 at least five days prior to the meeting.
The April 6 Board of Commissioners meeting has been canceled.
APRIL 2
An Evening of Poetry
The Carrollton Writer’s Guild celebrates an evening of poetry by local poets. This event is FREE and open to the public beginning at 6 p.m.
Membership is $25 to become a member of the Carrollton Writers Guild. This membership covers a variety of programs that help to promote the literary arts.
APRIL 3
Cotton Mill Farmers Market season starts April 3
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is getting ready to start its spring/summer season on April 3, with hours from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m. every Saturday at 609 Dixie Street. Local fresh vegetables and fruits will be available along with many other spring greens and meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, jams, micro-greens, granola, soaps, pottery and herbal botanicals are available all thru May with additional items coming to market as they ripen in the field.
APRIL 6
Carroll EMC Blood Drive
Carroll EMC will host a blood drive Tuesday, April 6, in the Robert D. Tisinger Community Center at the Carrollton office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you'd like to sign up for an appointment, call 770-832-3552 or visit redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
