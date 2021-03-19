CARROLL DAYBOOK
MARCH 20
Sandy Teepen’s exhibit at Quilting Museum.
Drop in to see Sandy Teepen’s quilted collages before her exhibit closes today, March 20, at 2 p.m. We’ll enjoy light refreshments with her guild. That’s right, East Cobb Quilt Guild will join us with their raffle quilt, “Garden of Stars.” Raffle tickets are six for $5 (drawing 6/12/21). Tammy Silvers will be teaching the first face-to-face class in Gallery III so come help celebrate an exciting day at the museum.
Aubrey Gilbert Detachment of the Marine Corps League
The Aubrey Gilbert Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Building, 1790 Stripling Chapel Rd. All Marine and Navy FMF veterans are invited to visit and consider becoming a member. Come early for fellowship and refreshments.
Artist Guild’s Gallery Play workshops
In conjunction with the The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Creative Perspectives and Play exhibit, the center will host two Gallery Play workshops on March 20, designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade from 10 — 11:30 a.m. for ages: 8-12. The cost is $10 (all materials included). Participants are paired with other artists to make shared artwork pieces.
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade for Teens and Adults (ages 13- 17, from noon-2 p.m.; ages 18-adult, from 3-5 p.m. The cost $15 (all materials included). This is portrait drawing with a twist — shared portraits using mixed-drawing media.Go to www.carrolltonarts.com call the center at (770) 838-1083 to register.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
MARCH 26
Awakening Events has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Carrollton to support individuals and families in need through the Drive-In Theater Tour, featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell and Cain. The show is March 26 at Freedom Drive-In, and ticket information can be found at driveintheatertour.com.
APRIL 3
Cotton Mill Farmers Market season starts April 3
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is getting ready to start its spring/summer season on April 3, with hours from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m. every Saturday at 609 Dixie Street. Local fresh vegetables and fruits will be available along with many other spring greens and meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, jams, micro-greens, granola, soaps, pottery and herbal botanicals are available all thru May with additional items coming to market as they ripen in the field.
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
