MARCH 2
Carroll County BOC meeting
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom on the third floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St.
MARCH 3
Carroll County Board of Education
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a called board meeting on March 3 beginning at noon. The meeting will be held in the at the office of the Carroll County Board of Education, 164 Independence Dr.
MARCH 15
CottonMill Farmers Market
CottonMill Farmers Market is accepting applications for the 20th year in service to the West Georgia community. The application for 2021 vendors is now available online to fill out @ CottonMillFM@Gmail.com, or you can fill one out in person on March 15 at 6 p.m. at West Georgia Church located at 1106 Maple St, Carrollton. The meeting will be held outside under the pavilion if the weather is accommodating. If not, the meeting will be in the church. Scale certification will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Any questions can be answered then in person or via CottonMillFM@gmal.com.
MARCH 20
Artist Guild's Gallery Play workshops
In conjunction with the The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Creative Perspectives and Play exhibit, the center will host two Gallery Play workshops on March 20, designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade from 10 — 11:30 a.m. for ages: 8-12. The cost is $10 (all materials included). Participants are paired with other artists to make shared artwork pieces.
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade for Teens and Adults (ages 13- 17, from noon-2 p.m.; ages 18-adult, from 3-5 p.m. The cost $15 (all materials included). This is portrait drawing with a twist — shared portraits using mixed-drawing media.
Go to www.carrolltonarts.com call the center at (770) 838-1083 to register.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica.
There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
MARCH 27
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
