CARROLL DAYBOOK
MARCH 19
Board of Elections and Registration
A meeting of the Board of Elections and Registration will be held on March 19 in the Elections & Registration office located in the Carroll County Administration Building, on the first floor, 423 College St. The Board of Elections and Registration may consider any business it deems necessary, and may move into executive session to discuss matters deemed exempt under the Open Meetings law. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and end upon adjournment.
MARCH 20
Aubrey Gilbert Detachment of the Marine Corps League
The Aubrey Gilbert Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Building, 1790 Stripling Chapel Rd. All Marine and Navy FMF veterans are invited to visit and consider becoming a member. Come early for fellowship and refreshments.
Artist Guild’s Gallery Play workshops
In conjunction with the The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Creative Perspectives and Play exhibit, the center will host two Gallery Play workshops on March 20, designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade from 10 — 11:30 a.m. for ages: 8-12. The cost is $10 (all materials included). Participants are paired with other artists to make shared artwork pieces.
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade for Teens and Adults (ages 13- 17, from noon-2 p.m.; ages 18-adult, from 3-5 p.m. The cost $15 (all materials included). This is portrait drawing with a twist — shared portraits using mixed-drawing media.Go to www.carrolltonarts.com call the center at (770) 838-1083 to register.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
APRIL 3
Cotton Mill Farmers Market season starts April 3
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is getting ready to start its spring/summer season on April 3, with hours from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m. every Saturday at 609 Dixie Street. Local fresh vegetables and fruits will be available along with many other spring greens and meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, jams, micro-greens, granola, soaps, pottery and herbal botanicals are available all thru May with additional items coming to market as they ripen in the field.{/span}
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
