CARROLL DAYBOOK
MARCH 16
Carroll County Board of Assessors
The regular meeting of the Carroll County Board of Assessors will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Tax Assessor’s Office conference room at the Carroll County Administration Building, 423 College St.
The City of Bowdon Planning Commission
The City of Bowdon Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in Room 132 of the Municipal Complex located at 182 Grammar School Road. The purpose of the meeting is to begin the process of amending our ordinances pertaining to livestock in the city limits, as well as any other issues as may be deemed necessary.
All citizens are invited to attend. If you have any special needs contact Susan Pierce, City Clerk.
MARCH 17
Carroll Board of Commissioners planning session
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold an educational, board development and planning session Wednesday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Banning Mills, 205 Horseshoe Dam Road, Whitesburg.
Development Authority of Carroll County
The Development Authority of Carroll County will have a meeting Wednesday, March 17, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, 200 Northside Dr.
Lions Clubs Diabetes Testing and Education Event
A Diabetes Testing and Education Event for the public is sponsored by District L, Lions Clubs and the Wolf Wellness Lab of the University of West Georgia. It will be held on March 27 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts from noon-3 p.m. Registration is on Eventbrite and closes on March 17. Register at Community: GA Lions Club Convention- Diabetes Testing and Education Event for low cost testing and a diabetes friendly lunch. There is a separate registration for each. The education part is free. Click on Tickets for details. For questions, contact kwild4033@gmail.com.
MARCH 18
American Legion Carroll Post 143
Due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee voted to cancel the general membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 18. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
MARCH 19
Board of Elections and Registration
A meeting of the Board of Elections and Registration will be held on March 19 in the Elections & Registration office located in the Carroll County Administration Building, on the first floor, 423 College St. The Board of Elections and Registration may consider any business it deems necessary, and may move into executive session to discuss matters deemed exempt under the Open Meetings law. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and end upon adjournment.
MARCH 20
Artist Guild’s Gallery Play workshops
In conjunction with the The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Creative Perspectives and Play exhibit, the center will host two Gallery Play workshops on March 20, designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade from 10 — 11:30 a.m. for ages: 8-12. The cost is $10 (all materials included). Participants are paired with other artists to make shared artwork pieces.
• Gallery Play: Group Collaboration and Trade for Teens and Adults (ages 13- 17, from noon-2 p.m.; ages 18-adult, from 3-5 p.m. The cost $15 (all materials included). This is portrait drawing with a twist — shared portraits using mixed-drawing media.Go to www.carrolltonarts.com call the center at (770) 838-1083 to register.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
ONGOING
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.