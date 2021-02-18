FEB. 20
Marine Corp League’s Gilbert Detachment
The Marine Corps League’s Aubrey Gilbert Detachment meets Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Building, 1790 Stripling Chapel Rd. All Marine Corps and Navy FMF corpsmen and chaplain veterans are invited to attend and consider joining. Come early for refreshments.
FEB. 23
Mt. Zion Council work session
Mt. Zion City Council will have a regular scheduled work session on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building located at 4455 Mt. Zion Road. For more information contact Tammy Hyde at 770-832-1622 ext. 2.
FEB. 25
Virtual Job Fair
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Haralson and Heard County Chambers of Commerce, will host a free virtual job fair Thursday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature small businesses and companies from the area hiring for open positions.
Job seekers can apply for jobs virtually from home or anywhere that has an internet connection. Browse through dozens of employers’ virtual booths, view and apply to jobs, and live text or video chat with company representatives.
Area businesses interested in participating in the job fair should contact Suzy McCorkel, Director of Member Engagement, at suzymc@carroll-ga.org.
Job seekers are required to register by visiting my.boothcentral.com/v/events/west-georgia-works-virtual-job-fair-2. Click on the “Guest Registration” button to sign up to participate in the job fair. Once registered, guests will receive detailed information on how to join the virtual job fair.
For more information on the West Georgia Works Virtual Job Fair, email the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at carrollchamber@carroll-ga.org.
FEBRUARY
UGA EXTENSION TO OFFER VIRTUAL JOURNEYMAN FARMER PROGRAM
The UGA Extension Carroll County office along with the UGA Extension Paulding and Haralson County offices will be offering its annual Journeyman Farmers program beginning March 1. This year’s program will focus on raising small ruminants — goats and sheep. The weekly classes will be held on Wednesday evenings over Zoom. The program consists of two parts; part 1, Small Farm Business Planning presented by the UGA Small Business Development Office and part 2, Small Ruminant Production. The cost for part 1 is $20 and the cost for part 2 is $30. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Participants must complete part 1 before beginning part 2. To register visit: journeymanfarmer2021.eventbrite.com or for more information contact the UGA Extension office at 770-836-8546.
Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship Contest
The Rouse Foundation, in conjunction with West Georgia Cardiology, announces its 19th annual Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship Contest for high school seniors.
This year’s essay prompt is “My Heart Beats for Others.” Students are asked to write an essay not to exceed 300 words, typed and double spaced.
Essays can be submitted to rousefoundation2019@gmail.com or by mail to the Rouse Foundation at 129 Bankhead Highway, Carrollton, GA 30117.
The deadline for submission is Feb. 28.
The first place winner will receive a $500 award; second place, $300; and third place $200.
Cookbooks on sale at Harvey’s House of Books
Harvey’s House of Books, operated by the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library, is having a half-price sale on cookbooks during February. The books are $1 for most hardbacks or 50¢ for most paperbacks. All sales benefit the library. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 470-345-9397. For updates on sales and new arrivals find Harvey’s on Facebook.
MARCH
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica.
There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
ONGOING
FARMERS MARKET
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is now open every Saturday this winter from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at 609 Dixie St., Carrollton. Grass-fed beef and pasture raised pork and chicken are available. Sweet potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, collards, cabbage, kale, lettuce, salad mix, other winter greens and other local handmade crafts available. Speciality item bakery goods are also at the market weekly in addition to local made jam and jellies. Visit www.cottonmillfarmers market.org for more information.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
