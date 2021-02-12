CARROLL DAYBOOK
FEB. 16
Carroll County Board of Assessors
The regular meeting of the Carroll County Board of Assessors is Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Tax Assessor’s office at the Carroll County Administration Building.
FEB. 17
Development Authority of Carroll County
The Development Authority will hold a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce (200 Northside Dr.).
FEB. 18
American Legion meeting cancelled
Due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee voted to cancel the general membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
FEB. 20
Live with Shana Tucker
On Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, with a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers her self-described genre. Shana’s melodies weave hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry. Go to carrolltonarts.com to buy tickets.
FEB. 25
Virtual Job Fair
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Haralson and Heard County Chambers of Commerce, will host a virtual job fair Thursday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. The event will feature small businesses and companies from the area hiring for open positions.
Job seekers can apply for jobs virtually from home or anywhere that has an internet connection. Browse through dozens of employers’ virtual booths, view and apply to jobs, and live text or video chat with company representatives.
Area businesses interested in participating in the job fair should contact Suzy McCorkel, Director of Member Engagement, at suzymc@carroll-ga.org.
Job seekers are required to register by visiting my.boothcentral.com/v/events/west-georgia-works-virtual-job-fair-2. Click on the “Guest Registration” button to sign up to participate in the job fair. Once registered, guests will receive detailed information on how to join the virtual job fair. The job fair is free for businesses and job seekers.
For more information on the West Georgia Works Virtual Job Fair, email the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at carrollchamber@carroll-ga.org.
FEBRUARY
Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship Contest
The Rouse Foundation, in conjunction with West Georgia Cardiology, announces its 19th annual Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors.
This year's essay prompt is "My Heart Beats for Others." Students are asked to write an essay not to exceed 300 words, typed and double spaced.
Essays can be submitted to rousefoundation2019@gmail.com or by mail to the Rouse Foundation at 129 Bankhead Highway, Carrollton, GA 30117. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28.
The first place winner will receive a $500 award; second place, $300; and third place $200.
SCULPTURE INSTALLATION PROPOSALS FOR LIBRARY
Local artists are invited to submit a proposal for a temporary public sculpture installation on the grounds of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library. The sculpture is showcased for one year as part of Art Takeover, an annual event hosted by the Carrollton Center for the Arts in conjunction with Carrollton Main Street and the art faculty of the University of West Georgia.
The selected sculpture will be displayed on a concrete pad measuring 6 x 6 feet that was created during recent library renovations as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the community’s public spaces. The selected artist will be provided a stipend of $3,000 to cover the lease of the sculpture as well as all transportation, labor, equipment and any other needs required to install and de-install the artwork. There is no specific theme, but originality and visual impact will be considered.
Submitted artworks must be durable enough to withstand exterior weather conditions for the entire year in which it will be displayed and must not require surveillance or maintenance. The selected piece must not have sharp edges, loose or easily breakable pieces, easily scalable parts, or other components that could prove hazardous the public. Artists must be 21 years or older and must have previous experience with public art pieces. Only pre-existing pieces will be reviewed, and proposals must be submitted by Feb. 15. Carrollton City and Neva Lomason Memorial Library staff along with an advisory committee will assess and choose the artwork to be installed. For more information about the rules and specifications of the submission process, visit wgrls.org/sculpture or email mkuykendall@carrollton-ga.gov.
Cookbooks on sale at Harvey’s House of Books
Harvey’s House of Books, operated by the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library, is having a half-price sale on cookbooks during February. The books are $1 for most hardbacks or 50¢ for most paperbacks. All sales benefit the library. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 470-345-9397. For updates on sales and new arrivals find Harvey’s on Facebook.
MARCH
UGA EXTENSION TO OFFER VIRTUAL JOURNEYMAN FARMER PROGRAM
The UGA Extension Carroll County office along with the UGA Extension Paulding and Haralson County offices will be offering its annual Journeyman Farmers program beginning March 1. This year’s program will focus on raising small ruminants — goats and sheep. The weekly classes will be held on Wednesday evenings over Zoom. The program consists of two parts; part 1, Small Farm Business Planning presented by the UGA Small Business Development Office and part 2, Small Ruminant Production. The cost for part 1 is $20 and the cost for part 2 is $30. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Participants must complete part 1 before beginning part 2. To register visit: journeymanfarmer2021.eventbrite.com or for more information contact the UGA Extension office at 770-836-8546.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will hold their first cruise in of the year Saturday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica.
There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities.
ONGOING
FARMERS MARKET
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is now open every Saturday this winter from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at 609 Dixie St., Carrollton. Grass-fed beef and pasture raised pork and chicken are available. Sweet potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, collards, cabbage, kale, lettuce, salad mix, other winter greens and other local handmade crafts available. Speciality item bakery goods are also at the market weekly in addition to local made jam and jellies. Visit www.cottonmillfarmers market.org for more information.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
