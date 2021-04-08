CARROLL DAYBOOK
APRIL 10
Rabies clinic at Lakeview Animal Hospital
A rabies clinic is Saturday, April 10, at Lakeview Animal Hospital, 202 Burns Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help benefit Hickory Level Hound Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization helping animals find homes. Rabies vaccine is $15, Distemper/ Parvo, Bordatella and cat vaccines are $20. Microchipping is $25, heartworm test is $15. Toenail trims are also available. Have your pet on a leash or in a carrier. Social distancing will be observed with a volunteer coming to your vehicle for information. A mask is required. For more information go to Hickory Level Hound Rescue on Facebook or call 770-214-2552.
Confederate Day Memorial Service
The McDaniel-Curtis Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 165 will hold a Confederate Memorial Day service at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Sam Pyle. Everyone is welcome to attend.
APRIL 11
Heritage Heights Baptist revival
Heritage Heights Baptist Church revival is April 11-14 at 525 Sandhill Hickory Level Road. Starting times are 11 a.m. April 11, and 7 each night April 12-14. Pastor is Michael Gilreath and evangelist is Randy Bell.
Pastor anniversary at Pinetuckey Baptist
It’s Pastor’s and First Lady’s 26th anniversary celebration at Pinetukey Baptist Church, 1101 Burwell Mt Zion Road, Sunday, April 11, at 11 a.m. with Minister Byrant Terry bringing the word.
Salem Baptist revival
Salem Baptist Church, Carrollton, will have revival April 11-14. Chris Reynolds, Georgia Baptist Mission Board Pastor Wellness Catalyst, will be the guest evangelist. Services will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
APRIL 12
Carrollton council meeting rescheduled
The City of Carrollton’s regularly scheduled council meeting Monday, April 5, has been cancelled and rescheduled as a special called meeting to be held on Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Court Room/Council Chambers of the Public Safety Annex located at 115 West Center Street.
Carroll Board of Education work session
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled work session on Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is to be held the office of the Carroll County Board of Education, 164 Independence Dr.
APRIL 13
E-911 Users Board meeting
Carroll County E-911 Users Board will be conducting a meeting Tuesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County E-911, 896 Newnan Road. If you have any questions contact Tim Padgett at 770-830-5882.
West Georgia Airport Authority
The West Georgia Airport Authority holds its April meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m., in the FBO at the West Georgia Regional Airport, 635 Regional Airport Road. Strict social distancing measures and mask will be required.
APRIL 15
American Legion post resuming meetings
Officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee have voted to resume in-person meetings for Legionnaire members only. The next general membership business meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, beginning at 6 p.m. No dinner meal will be served. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
APRIL 17
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise-in Saturday, April 17, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets.
Gallery Play watercolor workshop
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will host a Gallery Play workshop designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
Gallery Play: Watercolor Still Life, April 17.
Ages 8-12, from 10-11:30 a.m.; ages 13-17, from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants learn the basics of watercolor painting.
All materials are included. $15 to register.
For more information or to register for Gallery Play, contact Marcella Kuykendall at mkuykendall@carrollton-ga.gov or go to: carrolltonarts.com/exhibitions/.
APRIL 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Workshop
Carrollton Center for the Arts is hosting the “Little Shop of Horrors” Workshop from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, for youth ages 15-19. This workshop is for teens who want to prepare for auditions for the upcoming “Little Shop of Horrors” musical. The workshop covers music, dance and acting and will be held in the theatre rehearsal hall. The fee is $5 and the maximum participation is 30. For more information call 770-838-1083.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
