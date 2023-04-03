Today
The Bowdon Sprig ‘n Dig Garden Club will meet Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at Bowdon First Methodist Church. Lesley Nichols will talk about Native Pollinators.
April 4, 5, 6
Spring Break Classes
The Southeasten Quilt and Textile Museum is offering a series of classes for children and adults from April 3 to April 6.
The dates, activities and prices per are as follows: Monday April 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reading Pillow Pocket. Cost $35; Tuesday April 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Japanese Style Knot Bag. Cost $25; Wednesday April 5, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Ice Cream Koozie. Cost $20; Wednesday April 5, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Bedside Caddy. Cost $27; Thursday April 6, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Triangular Phone Rest. Cost $23; Thursday April 6, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Macreme Rainbow and Keychain. Cost $20
For more information contact The Southeasten Quilt and Textile Museum 770-301-2187 or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com
April 11
Carroll County BOC Special Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Superior Courtroom, located on the 3rd Floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St., Carrollton. The meeting will stream live on www.carrollcountyga.com.
April 15
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise in Saturday, April 15 from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. at The Mill, 106 Temple Street, in Villa Rica.
There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets please. For more information check our web site: goldencitycruisers.com.
April 15
The West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will hold our annual spring plant sale on April 15 at the AG center in Carrollton. Doors are open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Six vendors will offer native plants for your home garden.
April 18
The West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will host Leighton Alston as he discusses how he turned his 55 acres filled with non native invasive plants into a beautiful property by removing the invasives and replacing them with natives. Join us on April 18 at the AG center in Carrollton with social time at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. All ages are welcome.
April 22
Quilting Workshop
Come and join the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a one day workshop. Looking to learn a new quilting technique? Well, look no further. Sarah Duffey and Brenda Grubb will be teaching a Kantha Quilting Technique. The cost is $40. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
April 29, May 13, May 20
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class. If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt.
This class is scheduled on Saturdays: April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95.
For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
April 29
Kiwanis Apple Run
The Bowdon Kiwanis Club will present the inaugural 2023 Apple Run 5K race on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 8 a.m. at Bowdon City Hall at the intersection of East College Street and Grammar School Road.
This year’s run will be dedicated to the memory of Judy Rowell who was an educator, counselor, Bowdon historian and tireless supporter of the Bowdon community. Proceeds from the race will be used to directly support the Bowdon schools. Various sponsorship levels are available, including “Friend of Judy” recognition for $100.
All race sign ups are required to be done online at www.runsignup.com.
For more information on sponsorship, call 678-371-9162.
May 1, May 12,
May 6
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Happy Valley Baptist Church is hosting the 1st annual street market, yard sale, vendors, baked items, crafts and so much more on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 605 Main St., Villa Rica.
May 19
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class. If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt. This class is scheduled on Mondays: May 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
May 20 & 21
Ongoing
Friends of the Neva Lomason Library match donations
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library matches all monetary contributions given to the library for new book purchases. The Library acknowledges all donations both to the donor and the recipient of the honor or memorial, and items purchased for the library include a book plate recognizing the gift. Make checks payable to Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St., Carrollton. For more information, call Branch Manager, Kristin Milton, at 770-836-6711.
Honor your military veteran
Honor your military veteran with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (discharge papers) is required.
Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County
Support Group meets at 201 Permian Way, Villa Rica at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Call 678-840-1800.
BAHS Museum
One of the west Georgia area’s best kept secrets will soon be more accessible to the public. The Bowdon Area Historical Society’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Tuesday beginning in November.
Volunteer docents from the historical society will be on hand to offer guided tours and to answer questions.
The museum is located in the BAHS building at 105 College View St., adjacent to the east end of the Bowdon High School football field.
Friends of Whitesburg Library matching donations
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library match monetary contributions given to the library for new materials purchases up to $100.
The library acknowledges all donations to the donor and the recipient of the honor or the family of the memorial. A label recognizing the donor and those honored will be placed on each item purchased.
Make checks payable to Whitesburg Public Library Fund, 800 Main St., Whitesburg.
For more information, call 770-834-0713.
Monday Masterpiece
All are free of charge andmaterials for young adults and seniors of all ages.
April 3 — JoAnn Camp: Fabric collage
April 17 — Lee-jan Jan: Watercolor
May 1 — Laura Miller: Jewelry making
May 15 — Jenni: Spring Wreaths
