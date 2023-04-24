TODAY
DACC MEETING
The DACC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 has been rescheduled for April 26 at 11:00 a.m. Next scheduled meeting: April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m
April 27
Board of Elections and Registration meeting
A meeting of the Board of Elections and Registration will be held on April 27, 2023 at the Elections & Registration office located in the Carroll County Administration Building, on the first floor, 423 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117. The Board of Elections and Registration may consider any business it deems necessary, and may move into executive session to discuss matters deemed exempt under the Open Meetings law. The meeting will start at 4:30 P.M. and end upon Adjournment
April 27
Three Rivers Regional Commission meetings
Three Rivers Regional Commission will hold their following meetings at Turin Town Hall, 47 Turin Road, Turin, GA 30289. Planning and projects committee at 11:00 a.m. and finance, audit and administration committee at 12:00 p.m. The Turin Council meeting is at 1:00 p.m.
April 27
USDA Farm Service Agency Event
The USDA Farm Service Agency in Carroll County announced an upcoming outreach event on April 27. The event will be an opportunity to come out and meet staff from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), UGA Extension Carroll county, Georgia Forestry Commission, Rolling Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council, Inc., Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever to learn what they can do for you!
There are many producers in the agriculture industry that do not know all the available resources that are available to them. This event is to help reach those producers and allow them the chance to not only learn a little more about said resources but also, meet them face to face. It will also be a good opportunity to get any questions you may have answered. Come out to the Carroll County Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton from 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and attendance is free. Everyone is welcome; please RSVP to the Carrollton Farm Service Agency at 770-834-2097 ext. 2 no later than April 21.
April 27
Carroll County BOC Work Session
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a Work Session on April 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom, located on the 3rd Floor of the Historic Carroll County Court House, 323 Newnan Street, Carrollton. The meeting will stream live on www.carrollcountyga.com
April 29
The Belle of Amherst
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library will present the play, “The Belle of Amherst,” by William Luce at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Whitesburg United Methodist Church, 480 Church Street, across the street from Whitesburg Elementary School. The one-woman play about Emily Dickinson will be performed by Sybil Rosen, an award-winning playwright, novelist and actress. The play is described as funny, poignant, lyrical and wise, as it investigates the poet’s unusual life. No tickets or reservations are required, and donations will be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the Whitesburg Public Library. For more information about the play, contact the Whitesburg Public Library at 770-834-0713.
April 29, May 13, May 20
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class. If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt. This class is scheduled on Saturdays: April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
April 29
Kiwanis Apple Run
The Bowdon Kiwanis Club will present the inaugural 2023 Apple Run 5K race on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 8 a.m. at Bowdon City Hall at the intersection of East College Street and Grammar School Road.
This year’s run will be dedicated to the memory of Judy Rowell who was an educator, counselor, Bowdon historian and tireless supporter of the Bowdon community. Proceeds from the race will be used to directly support the Bowdon schools. Various sponsorship levels are available, including “Friend of Judy” recognition for $100.
All race sign ups are required to be done online at www.runsignup.com.
For more information on sponsorship, call 678-371-9162.
May 1
Carroll County Veteran’s Memorial Park meeting
There will be a meeting of the Carroll County Veteran’s Memorial Park (CCVMP) Association at 6:00 PM on Monday MAY 1, 2023 in the Association Room in the Veterans Building on Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton. We are planning a very meaningful and complex event for the Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday May 27, 2023 with many moving parts. We need to coordinate for all participants, uniforms, ceremony details etc at the May 1st meeting. All members, please plan to attend. Guests are welcome.
It is the mission of the Association to honor our Carroll County Veterans by providing the Memorial Park as a tribute to them for their service to our Country and their sacrifices to keep our Freedoms in place.
May 2
Carroll County BOC Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on May 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Superior Courtroom, located on the 3rd Floor of the Historic Carroll County Court House, 323 Newnan Street, Carrollton. The meeting will stream live on www.carrollcountyga.com
May 2
The Bowdon Sprig ‘n Dig Garden Club will meet Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Walking Trail in Burwell to see peonies blooming and all the other beauty growing on the trail.
May 6
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Happy Valley Baptist Church is hosting the 1st annual street market, yard sale, vendors, baked items, crafts and so much more on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 605 Main St., Villa Rica.
May 9
Carrollton BOE Meeting
The Carrollton Board of Education meeting for May 9, has been moved to the Hall of Fame Room in the Whitley Morris Field House to better accommodate anticipated crowd sizes expected because of special recognitions that will take place, including honoring retiring teachers and other employees.
May 19
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class. If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt.
This class is scheduled on Mondays: May 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
May 20
Cruise to be held
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise in Saturday, May 20, from 5-8 P M at The Mill, 106 Temple Street, in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets please. For more information check our web site: goldencitycruisers.com.
May 20-21
King of The Clay Tourney
West Georgia Tennis Club, 101 Baker Industrial Blvd. will have their annual King of The Clay mixed doubles tournament May 20-21. There are levels for all players so get a partner and enter 404-403-9466 wgclaycourts@gmail.com
May 22
Special Veterans Park Association Meeting
We will have our regular May meeting on May 22, 2023.
June 12-16
Summer Quilt Camp
Join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for Summer Quilt Camp! This opportunity is for rising 4th-12th graders. Students are individually partnered with a mentor quilter. Together, they make a quilt during this exciting week at the museum. Camp includes a logo t-shirt from SQTMuseum. The cost is $85. For more information, Call 770-301-2187, or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com. There are a total of four sessions this summer.
Session ONE is June 12-16 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Session TWO is June 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Session THREE is July 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session FOUR is July 10-14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ongoing
Friends of the Neva Lomason Library Match Donations
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library matches all monetary contributions given to the library for new book purchases. The Library acknowledges all donations both to the donor and the recipient of the honor or memorial, and items purchased for the library include a book plate recognizing the gift. Make checks payable to Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St., Carrollton. For more information, call Branch Manager, Kristin Milton, at 770-836-6711.
Honor Your Military Veteran
Honor your military veteran with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (discharge papers) is required.Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County
Support Group meets at 201 Permian Way, Villa Rica at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Call 678-840-1800.
BAHS Museum
One of the west Georgia area’s best kept secrets will soon be more accessible to the public. The Bowdon Area Historical Society’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Tuesday beginning in November. Volunteer docents from the historical society will be on hand to offer guided tours and to answer questions. The museum is located in the BAHS building at 105 College View St., adjacent to the east end of the Bowdon High School football field.
Friends of Whitesburg Library Matching Donations
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library match monetary contributions given to the library for new materials purchases up to $100. The library acknowledges all donations to the donor and the recipient of the honor or the family of the memorial. A label recognizing the donor and those honored will be placed on each item purchased. Make checks payable to Whitesburg Public Library Fund, 800 Main St., Whitesburg. For more information, call 770-834-0713.
Monday Masterpiece
All are free of charge and materials for young adults and seniors of all ages.
May 1 — Laura Miller: Jewelry making
May 15 — Jenni: Spring Wreaths
