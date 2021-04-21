CARROLL DAYBOOK
APRIL 22
Carroll Democratic Party Elections
On Thursday, April 22, at Longview Park, Carrollton, the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia will have a spring picnic and will hold a caucus to elect members to posts in district 2, 4 and 6, and to elect officers.
Any registered voter in Carroll County who supports the Democratic party is invited to participate. Hotdogs and hamburgers provided, bring your own drinks and sides. Meal starts at 6.30 p.m., meeting at 7.
Arrive early to register, and wear a mask.
CJO Masters Tribute postponed
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra’s show, Masters Tribute, originally scheduled for April 22, is being rescheduled. A new date is set for May 2 at 4 p.m.
APRIL 24
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Workshop
Carrollton Center for the Arts is hosting the “Little Shop of Horrors” Workshop from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, for youth ages 15-19.
This workshop is for teens who want to prepare for auditions for the upcoming “Little Shop of Horrors” musical. The workshop covers music, dance and acting and will be held in the theatre rehearsal hall. The fee is $5 and the maximum participation is 30. For more information call 770-838-1083.
Native Plant Society sale
West Georgia Native Plant Society will host a native plant sale on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m-noon at the Carrollton Ag Center in the open air stalls at the rear of the building.
Bikes and BBQ for Payton Walker
A fundraiser for Payton Walker, also known as PJo, a local child suffering from neuropblastema cancer, will be held on April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the recreation department in Temple. “Bikes and BBQ for PJo” will feature a 1-hour bike ride ($25 fee) that will begin at 1 p.m. Other activities include a barbecue, shaved ice and ice cream, face-painting, raffle, silent auction and music by the Hess Family Band.
APRIL 26
Veterans Memorial Park Assn. membership
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association will hold its monthly membership meeting on Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the Carroll County Veterans Building located at 1790 Stripling Chapel Rd. The meeting will be held in the American Legion Room to permit correct social distancing. Mask wear is encouraged.
Topics to be discussed include the wall index status, future granite purchases, and responsibilities for the May Memorial Day Ceremony.
Members are urged to attend and guests are welcome. Membership in the Association is open to any resident of Carroll County and anyone outside the county who has ties to the county, desiring to honor Carroll County Veterans.
APRIL 27
Mount Zion Council work session
Mount Zion City Council will have the monthly work session on Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building located at 4455 Mount Zion Rd. For additional information contact Tammy Hyde, city clerk, at 770-832-1622 ext. 2.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
