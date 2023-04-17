April 17
Carroll County BOE Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled work session/board meeting on Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. The Board will meet in Executive Session during the regular work session/board meeting to discuss the future acquisition of real estate, safety and security, personnel, pending or threatened litigation, and recommendations that are exempt from disclosure under the Open Records Act. The meeting will be held at the Carroll County Board of Education, 164 Independence Drive, Carrollton.
April 18
Carroll County Humane Society Meeting
Interested in learning about the wonderful work done by therapy dogs? Come to Carroll County Humane Society’s quarterly membership meeting on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. and meet Barnaby. Sweet Barnaby is a certified therapy dog who volunteers at local nursing homes and libraries. His owner/handler Martha Goodson will give a talk about how Barnaby became a therapy dog and answer audience questions. The public is invited to attend this meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
The meeting will be held at CCHS headquarters, at 102 Tuggle St., Carrollton. We are on the corner of Tuggle and Maple Streets, across Maple from American Pie and the Squire Shop and across Tuggle from Perpetual Motion bicycle shop.
Georgia Native Plant Society Meeting
The West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will host Leighton Alston as he discusses how he turned his 55 acres filled with non-inative invasive plants into a beautiful property by removing the invasives and replacing them with natives. Join us on Tuesday, April 18 at the Ag Center in Carrollton with social time at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. All ages are welcome.
April 19
Carroll County BOC Work Session
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session on Wednesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom located on the 3rd floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St., Carrollton.
April 19
Development Authority of Carroll County Meeting
Wednesday, April 19th | 9am
Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, 200 Northside Drive, Carrollton, GA
RESCHEDULED
The DACC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 19th has been rescheduled for April 26th at 11:00 am.
Next scheduled meeting: April 26th, 2022 at 11:00 am
April 20
American Legion Post 143 Meeting
The American Legion Carroll Post 143, and the Auxiliary Unit 143 will meet on Thursday, April 20, beginning with a BBQ meal at 6 p.m. Following the meal, five members of the Carrollton High School Riflery Team will be recognized for their participation in the 2022-23 American Legion Air Rifle Tournament. The business meetings for both the Post and Auxiliary will begin at 7 p.m. Veteran guests are always welcome. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month in the Carroll County Veterans Building located at 1790 Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org.
April 20
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly
scheduled board meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at
6:30 p.m.
The Board will meet in Executive Session during the
regular work session to discuss the future acquisition of
real estate, safety and security, personnel, pending or
threatened litigation, and recommendations that are
exempt from disclosure under the Open Records Act.
The meeting will be held at the Carroll County Schools
Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road,
Carrollton, GA 30116.
April 22
Touch a Truck Day
Paulding County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs invites you to Touch a Truck Day! Join us on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park at the Watson Government Complex. Get up close, touch, sit in, ride on, honk the horns, talk to drivers and learn about a variety of county & community vehicles. Included in past years are county departments such as DOT, Fire, Water, Sewer, Sheriff, SWAT, Marshal, Animal Control, School Bus, Metro Ambulance, Greystone Power, Life Flight Helicopter, Taylor Transportation, Sparkles, Chat Tech, Cops for Kids, MUCH MORE! FREE!! Fun for all ages! For more information, 770-445-8065.
April 22
Quilting Workshop
Come and join the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a one day workshop. Looking to learn a new quilting technique? Well, look no further. Sarah Duffey and Brenda Grubb will be teaching a Kantha Quilting Technique. The cost is $40. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
April 27
USDA Farm Service Agency Event
The USDA Farm Service Agency in Carroll County announced an upcoming outreach event on April 27. The event will be an opportunity to come out and meet staff from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), UGA Extension Carroll county, Georgia Forestry Commission, Rolling Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council, Inc., Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever to learn what they can do for you!
There are many producers in the agriculture industry that do not know all the available resources that are available to them.
This event is to help reach those producers and allow them the chance to not only learn a little more about said resources but also, meet them face to face. It will also be a good opportunity to get any questions you may have answered.
Come out to the Carroll County Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton from 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and attendance is free.
Everyone is welcome; please RSVP to the Carrollton Farm Service Agency at 770-834-2097 ext. 2 no later than April 21.
April 29, May 13, May 20
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class.
If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt.
This class is scheduled on Saturdays: April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
April 29
Kiwanis Apple Run
The Bowdon Kiwanis Club will present the inaugural 2023 Apple Run 5K race on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 8 a.m. at Bowdon City Hall at the intersection of East College Street and Grammar School Road.
This year’s run will be dedicated to the memory of Judy Rowell who was an educator, counselor, Bowdon historian and tireless supporter of the Bowdon community.
Proceeds from the race will be used to directly support the Bowdon schools. Various sponsorship levels are available, including “Friend of Judy” recognition for $100.
All race sign ups are required to be done online at www.runsignup.com.
For more information on sponsorship, call 678-371-9162.
May 6
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Happy Valley Baptist Church is hosting the 1st annual street market, yard sale, vendors, baked items, crafts and so much more on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 605 Main St., Villa Rica.
May 9
Carrollton BOE Meeting
The Carrollton Board of Education meeting for May 9, has been moved to the Hall of Fame Room in the Whitley Morris Field House to better accommodate anticipated crowd sizes expected because of special recognitions that will take place, including honoring retiring teachers and other employees.
May 19
Intermediate Quilting
Come and join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for an Intermediate Quilting class. If you have a sewing machine with a walking foot and have completed at least one quilt, this class will teach some new techniques while completing Pat Sloan’s “Oh My Stars” quilt.
This class is scheduled on Mondays: May 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $95. For more information and a materials list, call 770-301-2187, or go to southeasternquilt@gmail.com.
May 20-21
King of The Clay Tourney
West Georgia Tennis Club, 101 Baker Industrial Blvd. will have their annual King of The Clay mixed doubles tournament May 20-21. There are levels for all players so get a partner and enter 404-403-9466 wgclaycourts@gmail.com
June 12-16
Summer Quilt Camp
Join us at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum for Summer Quilt Camp! This opportunity is for rising 4th-12th graders. Students are individually partnered with a mentor quilter. Together, they make a quilt during this exciting week at the museum. Camp includes a logo t-shirt from SQTMuseum. The cost is $85. For more information, Call 770-301-2187, or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com. There are a total of four sessions this summer.
Session ONE is June 12-16 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Session TWO is June 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Session THREE is July 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session FOUR is July 10-14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ongoing
Friends of the Neva Lomason Library Match Donations
The Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library matches all monetary contributions given to the library for new book purchases. The Library acknowledges all donations both to the donor and the recipient of the honor or memorial, and items purchased for the library include a book plate recognizing the gift. Make checks payable to Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St., Carrollton. For more information, call Branch Manager, Kristin Milton, at 770-836-6711.
Honor Your Military Veteran
Honor your military veteran with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (discharge papers) is required.Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County
Support Group meets at 201 Permian Way, Villa Rica at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Call 678-840-1800.
BAHS Museum
One of the west Georgia area’s best kept secrets will soon be more accessible to the public. The Bowdon Area Historical Society’s Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Tuesday beginning in November. Volunteer docents from the historical society will be on hand to offer guided tours and to answer questions. The museum is located in the BAHS building at 105 College View St., adjacent to the east end of the Bowdon High School football field.
Friends of Whitesburg Library Matching Donations
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library match monetary contributions given to the library for new materials purchases up to $100. The library acknowledges all donations to the donor and the recipient of the honor or the family of the memorial. A label recognizing the donor and those honored will be placed on each item purchased. Make checks payable to Whitesburg Public Library Fund, 800 Main St., Whitesburg. For more information, call 770-834-0713.
Monday Masterpiece
All are free of charge and materials for young adults and seniors of all ages.
April 17 — Lee-jan Jan: Watercolor
May 1 — Laura Miller: Jewelry making
May 15 — Jenni: Spring Wreaths
