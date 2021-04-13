CARROLL DAYBOOK
APRIL 15
American Legion post resuming meetings
Officers of the American Legion Carroll Post 143 Executive Committee have voted to resume in-person meetings for Legionnaire members only. The next general membership business meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, beginning at 6 p.m. No dinner meal will be served. For more information, contact Commander Ronnie Pate at commander@gapost143.org or call the Post at 770-830-5979 and leave a message.
Carroll County Board of Education Board Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. to meet in executive session to review an appeal from a Student Disciplinary Tribunal.
The regularly scheduled board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Carroll County Performing Art Center, 775 Old Newnan Rd.
APRIL 17
Confederate Memorial Day service rescheduled
The McDaniel-Curtis Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 165 will hold a Confederate Memorial Day service at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Sam Pyle. Bring chairs. Everyone welcome.
Marine Corps League Aubrey Gilbert meeting
The Marine Corps League’s Aubrey Gilbert detachment meets Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at the county’s Veterans Building, 1790 Stripling Chapel Rd. All Marines, Navy FMF Corpsmen and Chaplains are invited to attend. Come early for refreshments and fellowship.
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise-in Saturday, April 17, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets.
Gallery Play watercolor workshop
The Carrollton Center for the Arts will host a Gallery Play workshop designed to enhance a participant’s understanding of art shown in the center’s galleries:
Gallery Play: Watercolor Still Life, April 17.
Ages 8-12, from 10-11:30 a.m.; ages 13-17, from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants learn the basics of watercolor painting.
All materials are included. $15 to register.
For more information or to register for Gallery Play, contact Marcella Kuykendall at mkuykendall@carrollton-ga.gov or go to: carrolltonarts.com/exhibitions/.
APRIL 19
Carroll County Commissioners budget session
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a FY2021-2022 budget work session on Monday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Historic Superior Courtroom on the third floor of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 323 Newnan St.
APRIL 20
Bowdon Kiwanis Club
The Bowdon Kiwanis Club will meet April 20 at the Bowdon Senior Center, beginning with a meal at 6:30 p.m. The program will follow with R. L. Thomas and Vernon Buchanan talking about their non-profit organization, People Helping People.
APRIL 22
Carroll Democratic Party Elections
On Thursday, April 22, at Longview Park, Carrollton, the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia will have a spring picnic and will hold a caucus to elect members to posts in district 2, 4 and 6, and to elect officers. Any registered voter in Carroll County who supports the Democratic party is invited to participate. Hotdogs and hamburgers provided, bring your own drinks and sides. Meal starts at 6.30 p.m., meeting at 7. Arrive early to register, and wear a mask.
APRIL 24
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Workshop
Carrollton Center for the Arts is hosting the “Little Shop of Horrors” Workshop from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, for youth ages 15-19. This workshop is for teens who want to prepare for auditions for the upcoming “Little Shop of Horrors” musical. The workshop covers music, dance and acting and will be held in the theatre rehearsal hall. The fee is $5 and the maximum participation is 30. For more information call 770-838-1083.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
