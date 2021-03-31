APRIL 2
An Evening of Poetry
The Carrollton Writer’s Guild celebrates an evening of poetry by local poets. This event is free and open to the public beginning at 6 p.m.
APRIL 3
Cotton Mill Farmers Market season starts April 3
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is getting ready to start its spring/summer season on April 3, with hours from 8 a.m. till 11 a.m. every Saturday at 609 Dixie Street. Local fresh vegetables and fruits will be available along with other spring greens and meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, jams, micro-greens, granola, soaps, pottery and herbal botanicals.
APRIL 5
Spring Break Art Camps
Through the Carrollton Center for the Arts for young spring breakers. Register at Carrolltonarts.com or call 770-838-1083.
Pastry Chef Camp April 5-9, 9 a.m.-noon for ages 7-9. Cost is $95/$85 for members.
Virtual Pastry Chef Camp April 5-9, 1-2 p.m. for ages 8-12. Cost is $50/$40 for members.
Creative Clay Camp April 5-9, 9 a.m.-noon for ages 6-12. Cost is $85/$75 for members.
Spring Break Camp: Disney’s Winnie the Pooh April 5-10, 1-4 p.m. for ages 5-12. Cost is $85/$75 for members.
APRIL 6
Carroll EMC Blood Drive
Carroll EMC will host a blood drive Tuesday, April 6, in the Robert D. Tisinger Community Center at the Carrollton office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you’d like to sign up for an appointment, call 770-832-3552 or visit redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
APRIL 8
The COVID 19 Series: Real Talk About Vaccine Perceptions
The West Georgia (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is hosting a free webinar entitled The COVID 19 Series: Real Talk About Vaccine Perceptions on April 8, from 7—8:15 p.m. The webinar will be streamed live on the public Facebook page of West Georgia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Registration is free and open to the public: westgeorgialinks.eventbrite.com.
The webinar is part one of a Health and Human Services series that will educate the community on how to remain safe and healthy in a COVID-19 environment. The webinar speakers are Marshalyn Yeargin Allsopp, MD (National Coronavirus Task Force for The Links, Incorporated) Tunicia Giron, MD, MBA, (Chair of Anesthesiology and Chief of Surgery at Tanner Medical Center), Gregory B. Floyd, MD, (Professional Park Medical Services) Janet Memark, MD (Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Director) and Jasmin Turner Brown, PharmD (Emory Healthcare).
APRIL 10
Rabies clinic at Lakeview Animal Hospital
A rabies clinic is Saturday, April 10, at Lakeview Animal Hospital, 202 Burns Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help benefit Hickory Level Hound Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization helping animals find homes. Rabies vaccine is $15, Distemper/ Parvo, Bordatella and cat vaccines are $20. Microchipping is $25, heartworm test is $15. Toenail trims are also available. Have your pet on a leash or in a carrier. Social distancing will be observed with a volunteer coming to your vehicle for information. A mask is required. For more information go to Hickory Level Hound Rescue on Facebook or call 770-214-2552.
APRIL 11
Heritage Heights Baptist revival
Heritage Heights Baptist Church revival is April 11-14 at 525 Sandhill Hickory Level Road. Starting times are 11 a.m. April 11, and 7 each night April 12-14. Pastor is Michael Gilreath and evangelist is Randy Bell.
Pastor anniversary at Pinetuckey Baptist
It's Pastor's and First Lady's 26th anniversary celebration at Pinetukey Baptist Church, 1101 Burwell Mt Zion Road, Sunday, April 11, at 11 a.m. with Minister Byrant Terry bringing the word.
APRIL 12
Carrollton council meeting rescheduled
The City of Carrollton's regularly scheduled council meeting Monday, April 5, has been cancelled and rescheduled as a special called meeting to be held on Monday, April 12, in the Municipal Court Room/Council Chambers of the Public Safety Annex located at 115 West Center Street.
APRIL 17
Golden City Cruisers
The Golden City Cruisers will have a cruise-in Saturday, April 17, from 5-8 p.m. at The Mill in Villa Rica. There will be games for the kids, food vendors, and lots of classic cars. There is never an admission charge so bring the family and enjoy a fun evening. All proceeds go to local charities. No pets.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.