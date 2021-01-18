Carroll Daybook
JANUARY. 21
CARROLLTON CITY COUNCIL
The Carrollton City Council's regularly scheduled work session on Jan. 14 was rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. The rescheduled meeting will be held in the Third Floor Meeting Room of City Hall, 315 Bradley St. The work session will be streamed via Zoom. Email hbeaver@carrollton-ga.gov for the meeting ID. A summary of the work session will be posted on the City website within 48 hours after the meeting. Anyone requiring special needs should contact Faith Pullen at City Hall at 770-830-2000 or fpullen@carrollton-ga.gov prior to the work session.
MOUNT ZION CITY COUNCIL
Mount Zion City Council will have a work session on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal building located at 4455 Mt. Zion Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117. For questions contact Tammy Hyde at 770-832-1622 ext 2.
JANUARY 24
CVHS DISCUSSION OF HANK WILLIAMS
The public is welcome to a discussion on the life and impact of country music icon Hank Williams by Dr. Steve Goodson, co-editor of The Hank Williams Reader, on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. EST . This public discussion will be held online via ZOOM. All willing attendees, both Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society members and the general public, will need to send an active email address to the following address by noon EST on Jan. 24: programs@cvhistoricalsociety.org . The moderator, Charles Powers, will respond to each email with specific directions on how to connect prior to the meeting.
Goodson was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and grew up in nearby Prattville. He received his B.A. in History from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1988, and earned his Ph.D in History in from Emory University 1995. He has been an instructor at the University of West Georgia since 1996, having served as the Chairperson of the History Department from 2006 until 2018.
To learn more about the Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society, follow or “like” its Facebook page.
JANUARY 26
BOWDON ZONING APPEALS BOARD
The City of Bowdon Zoning Appeals Board will be having a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. in Room 132 of the Municipal Complex located at 182 Grammar School Rd. in Bowdon.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a zoning variance request for the property located at 1002 W. College St. as well as any other issues that may be deemed necessary. All citizens are invited to attend.
If you have any special needs or would like further information, please contact Susan Pierce, City Clerk.
ONGOING
FARMERS MARKET
The Cotton Mill Farmers Market is now open every Saturday this winter from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at 609 Dixie St, Carrollton. Grass-fed beef and pasture raised pork and chicken are available. Sweet potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, collards, cabbage, kale, lettuce, salad mix, other winter greens and other local handmade crafts available. Speciality item bakery goods are also at the market weekly in addition to local made jam and jellies. Visit www.cottonmillfarmers market.org for more information.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
