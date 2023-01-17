Temple High School Assistant Principal Maegan Day has been selected as one of the top 45 promising professionals to serve the organization's 2023 Young Gamechangers program.
Hosted by GeorgiaForward, a non-profit organization administered by the Georgia Municipal Association, Young Gamechangers brings professionals from across the state to work on the persistent challenges of one Georgia community. Columbus-Muscogee County is hosting the program in 2023.
Day, a native of Villa Rica, has worked as an educator for he last 10 years. In 2020 she formulate and launched PEARLS, a program to support young ladies in Carroll County Schools. The organization aims are to focus on several important areas, including:
- strengthen social and emotional wellness
- develop plans to meet short and long term academic and academic and career goals
- educate students on etiquette, social graces and the importance of service to the community
"I am so excited to work with such a diverse group of accomplished, creative and hard-working Georgians and create a positive impact on the City of Columbus," Day said.
"I can't wait to meet my fellow Gamechangers in April and positively impact the lives of others," she noted.
The 2023 cohort of Gamechangers will meet for the first time in Columbus on April 26 and their work will culminate with a community presentation of their findings and recommendations on April 19.
"We are delighted to bring the Young Gamechangers program to Columbus after a very successful run in Dalton," said AJ Robinson, chair of GeorgiaForward's board of directors.
"This program has proven beneficial to every locale in which it has taken place, bringing new and fresh ideas to cities and counties throughout the state. It is premier leadership development opportunity which produces results on many levels."
Previous Young Gamechangers Host Communities have included Amnericus-Sumter County, Dublin-Laurens County, Douglasville-Douglas County, and Augusta-Richmond County.
Other host communities have been LaGrange-Troup County, Milledgeville-Baldwin County, Albany-Dougherty County, Monroe-Walton County, and Dalton-Whitfield County.
The administrative agency for GeorgiaForward, the Georgia Municipal Association, is based and is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia's 537 cities.
