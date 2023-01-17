Temple High School Assistant Principal Maegan Day has been selected as one of the top 45 promising professionals to serve the organization's 2023 Young Gamechangers program.

Hosted by GeorgiaForward, a non-profit organization administered by the Georgia Municipal Association, Young Gamechangers brings professionals from across the state to work on the persistent challenges of one Georgia community. Columbus-Muscogee County is hosting the program in 2023.

