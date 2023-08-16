Dawn Michel Hambrick Davison, age 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. She is the daughter of David Wayne Hambrick, Captain USMC (Ret.) and Mrs. Gail Donald Hambrick of Marietta, GA.
Dawn was a military brat and attended elementary school at Camp Pendleton, CA., middle school at Bartlett, TN. and graduated from Heritage High School in Conyers, GA. Later, she attended the West Georgia Technical College.
For the past 17 years Dawn has worked as an insurance underwriter for Britt/Paulk Insurance Agency in the Safehold Special Risks Department. She was loved and well respected by her co-workers in Carrollton, Georgia, and across the country. She was known for being quiet and very professional.
Dawn had a deep abiding love and faith in Jesus. She was very kind, generous and devoted to her family and pets. Dawn was lovely and carried herself with grace and dignity. Yet at only 98 pounds she was spunky, quick witted and had a contagious laugh.
In addition to her parents, Dawn leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Christopher Zachary Hambrick and Noah Buttrum: brothers David Matthew Hambrick and Christopher Scott Hambrick, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
Over the last few years, Dawn suffered from many illnesses and painful surgeries. She is now pain free and resting in the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loved ones that went before her.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Minister Carl Strange officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until the hour of service.
In keeping with Dawn’s wishes her body will be cremated. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel have charge of the arrangements.
In memory of Dawn donations can be made to the Carrollton Humane Society.
