Dawn Michel Hambrick Davison, age 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. She is the daughter of David Wayne Hambrick, Captain USMC (Ret.) and Mrs. Gail Donald Hambrick of Marietta, GA.

Dawn was a military brat and attended elementary school at Camp Pendleton, CA., middle school at Bartlett, TN. and graduated from Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia. Later, she attended the West Georgia Technical College.

