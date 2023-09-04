Miss Dawn Dickson, 54 of Villa Rica passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Miss Dawn Dickson, 54 of Villa Rica passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Carroll Memory Gardens at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lamar Rackley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Georgia, 6046 Financial Drive, Norcross, Ga., 30071. Messages of condolence may by expressed to the family online at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.