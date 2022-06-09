SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
In late March, Mt. Zion High School announced the hiring of a new head basketball coach following Tyler Wright’s transition to being a full-time girls coach.
The Eagles named Leronnice Davis, a former assistant from Paulding County.
“I’m looking forward to building relationships with the kids and the community, and just watching their growth,” said Davis. “A lot of these kids are good athletes, and they have experience playing football, but they don’t have a lot of skill in basketball, so I look forward to watching them grow and mature on and off the court.”
“I would love to make this a respectable program,” said Davis.
“Where people think about it as a team they’re definitely going to struggle with, or know that it will be a game where they have to compete.”
“We play some good teams on the schedule, and I feel like we can compete with all of them once we learn things to do and just keep making the right decisions,” he said.
Davis was born and raised in the small town of Bainbridge, GA. In high school, Coach Davis was a varsity letterman in basketball, football, track and field, and he also competed in soccer for one year. Although he played multiple sports, he was always most passionate about basketball, and he continued to play basketball at the collegiate level.
During his collegiate career, Coach Davis competed for one year at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, one year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and he concluded his collegiate playing experience at the University of West Georgia, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.
Coach Davis most recently served as a varsity boys assistant coach at Paulding County High School, where the team achieved an overall record of 17-11 and a state playoff appearance.
Prior to Paulding County, Coach Davis was the freshman boys’ basketball coach and a varsity boys’ assistant basketball coach at Douglas County High School. There the varsity boys achieved an overall record of 22-6, won the Region 5-6A championship, and earned a state playoff appearance.
In addition to high school boys, Davis also coached middle school girls’ basketball for two years at Chestnut Log Middle School, also located in Douglas County, where each of his teams made it to the middle school playoff tournament.
Davis has high hopes for what his students can achieve in his new regime at Mt. Zion High School.
“Hopefully, I don’t know how many of these guys have considered maybe playing at the next level as an option, but I would love to have a few of our kids to get that opportunity.”
