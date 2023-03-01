Area residents and visitors can immerse themselves in an Italian art treasure without traveling overseas when the Carrollton Center for the Arts brings The Last Supper Experience to the Depot on Bradley, March 30 – April 27.

A life-size reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterwork is the centerpiece of this interactive exhibition, which takes the visitor through the creative choices that resulted in the artist’s poignant depiction of Christ’s final meal with his apostles.

