Area residents and visitors can immerse themselves in an Italian art treasure without traveling overseas when the Carrollton Center for the Arts brings The Last Supper Experience to the Depot on Bradley, March 30 – April 27.
A life-size reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterwork is the centerpiece of this interactive exhibition, which takes the visitor through the creative choices that resulted in the artist’s poignant depiction of Christ’s final meal with his apostles.
"I am very excited to bring this exhibit to our town, since so few of us will ever have the chance to go to Milan to see the original,’ said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “Although the original has survived natural disasters and war, it is nearly invisible due to erosion and attempts at preservation. In many ways, this sort of exhibit may be the best way to see such treasures in the future."
The Last Supper Experience features 32 individual installations and an audio accompaniment in both English and Spanish. Curated in Europe, the exhibition breaks down each section of the painting, examines every detail and looks at its impact and legacy. Guests end their journey through the show standing in front of a life-size reproduction of da Vinci’s painting.
“The Last Supper provides a more in-depth view of the well-known artwork following the artist's sketch studies, research into recreating spatial depth and the piece's influence on future pop culture and art,” said Carrollton Visual Arts Coordinator Marcella Kuykendall.
The exhibit will run Thursdays through Sundays, March 30 – April 27, at The Depot on Bradley at 455 Bradley Street in downtown Carrollton. Tickets are $20 for adults with reduced prices for children ages 12 and younger and large groups. For more information and tickets, go to carrolltonarts.com/thelastsupper or call 770-838-1083.
