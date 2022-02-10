David White, 62, of Lawrenceville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
A viewing will be
held on Friday, Feb.
11, 2022, from 11 a.m.
to 1 p.m. at Byrd-Flannigan Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals Road NE in Lawrenceville. Interment will follow
at 2 p.m. in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Highway in Snellville.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
