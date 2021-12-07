Mr. David Brantley Sullivan Sr., 77, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Mr. Sullivan was born on Aug. 31, 1944, in Bowdon to the late Duff and Eunice Sullivan.
He was employed by the city of Carrollton and an equipment operator and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Sullivan; his brothers, Harold, Hurtis, Gerald, and J.P. Sullivan; his sister, Doris Wheeler; and his daughter-in-law, Renee’ Sullivan.
Survivors include his son, David Brantley Sullivan Jr.; and his daughter-in-love, Becky Roberts; his grandchildren and their spouses, Cody and Lauren Sullivan, Morgan and Hunter Parmer, and Nevaeh Roberts; and his sister, Linda Robinson. He was also recently blessed with the birth of his great-granddaughter, Ozzy Grace Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.
