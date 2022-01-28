David Sims, 52, died on Jan. 18, 2022.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, Georgia. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Street in Riverdale, Georgia.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
