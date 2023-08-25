Mr. David Rogers, age 81, of Carrollton passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Mr. Rogers was born on July 4, 1942, the son of the late Henry “Bill” Mitchell Rogers, Jr., and Nannie Eloise Williamson Rogers. He is also predeceased by his wife, Mary Kay Rogers.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class, at Weisbaden Air Base, Germany, and in Washington, D.C. Mr. Rogers was a retired corporate pilot for Barnes Freight Line and RaLin.
Mr. Rogers was a self-taught amateur artist particularly good at sketching airplanes, boats, and race cars. He enjoyed writing in his retirement and wrote a science fiction, time — travel book, “The Future Return to the Past”, on file at the Library of Congress. However, one of his greatest pleasures was family gatherings and his greatest pride was his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters: Chimen Rogers (U.S. Marines veteran), and Damienne Black; grandchildren: Austin (Kendall) Black (active U.S. Air Force), Hayden (Marissa) Black (U.S.Marines veteran); great grandchildren: Bennett Black, Eden Black, Jude Black, Pierson Black; sister: Carol (Doug) Mercer, niece and nephew, Vicki Mercer and Tex Mercer; and his first wife and friend Linda (Bill) Schafer.
A private family inurnment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
