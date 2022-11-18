I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.

He met with us, listened attentively, and then told us he would see what he could do. Not surprisingly, he could do a lot – and he did. What was clear at that first meeting was his care and concern for persons who experienced challenges in our community, which was also his community, and who were in many ways marginalized. He carried that care and concern with him every day, especially as Speaker.

