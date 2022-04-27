David O'Neal

David Lanier O’Neal, 74, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
David was born on July 16, 1947, in Atlanta, the second of four children. He was raised in Smyrna, but lived in Bremen for the past 22 years.
Always happy to help someone in need, David was a vibrant, fun-loving and kind man who had a heart of gold, loved people and never met a stranger.
Preceded in death by his loving parents, John Henry and Appie Virginia O’Neal, he is survived by his daughter, Cheryl O’Neal; granddaughter, Tanya O’Neal; his siblings, Johnny O’Neal, Sam O’Neal and wife, Susan, and Gina O’Neal de Vries and husband, Lance; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 29,
2022, at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Hightower Funeral Home, to be immediately followed by burial at Riverview Memorial Park, 5411 S Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna.
