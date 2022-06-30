David Lee Epley, 70, passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born in East Lansing, Michigan to Dr. Dean G. Epley and Pauline Lawton Epley. He spent his childhood in Memphis, TN; Miami, FL; Athens, WV; and Peoria, IL. When his father obtained a grant to teach in Malaysia, he took his wife and five youngest children with him. To graduate from high school on time, David returned early to the US and completed the 12th grade in New Philadelphia, Ohio where he lived with his grandmother. Upon graduation, he returned to Illinois to live with his family, who then moved to Monmouth, IL.
In 1971, David was drafted into the US Army and trained and completed operations with the 82nd Airborne Division. Upon discharge, he once again returned to Monmouth and worked in construction. Wanting more job opportunities, he moved to Miami in 1974 where a sister lived. He enrolled in heavy equipment training and worked in construction for several years. He was later employed by a management company (inspections, installations, maintenance, collections) and subsequently moved with them to Georgia in 1993.
His love for motorcycling was born in Miami and it persisted for the remainder of his life. He owned several bikes until he fell in love with Gold Wings. At the time of his death, the odometer of his last bike read 238,658 miles! During his lifetime, he visited every state except Alaska, mostly by motorcycle, and rode a Gold Wing through every county in Florida and Georgia. He visited National Parks across the country, attended major motorcycle gatherings, and obtained the Iron Butt award for completing 1000 miles in under 24 hours. He was active in many local Gold Wing activities, holding various positions in the local club. Many of his rides were fundraisers for care-driven organizations. Just prior to his passing, David was planning a road trip to Louisiana.
David also loved being on the water, whether it was cruising or fishing. In 1982 he won first place in a noted tournament by catching a large sailfish.
His dream upon retirement was to travel in an RV and work at national parks. David’s presence will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. His ashes will be distributed at sea and a zip line site, another passion, during a family cruise.
