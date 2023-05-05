David “Larry” Moore

David “Larry” Moore, age 82, of Douglasville, Ga, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born April 10, 1941, in Whitesburg, Ga, the son of the late Roy G. Moore and the late Sarah Copeland Moore.

Larry was a Team Leader for Georgia Power for 43 years, and at the time of his retirement, he worked at Plant McDonough. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time on his family’s land.

