David “Larry” Moore, age 82, of Douglasville, Ga, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born April 10, 1941, in Whitesburg, Ga, the son of the late Roy G. Moore and the late Sarah Copeland Moore.
Larry was a Team Leader for Georgia Power for 43 years, and at the time of his retirement, he worked at Plant McDonough. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time on his family’s land.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Paula Bowen Moore; son, Alan Moore; sister & brother-in-law, Helen & Wayne Brown; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Harvey “Bucky” & Teresa Bowen, and Franklin & Brenda Bowen; nieces & nephews, Tim & Judy Jones, Jerome Jones, Kevin & Trisha Jones, Sara & James Harris, Kyla Driver and Rebecca & Matt Stone.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, May 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Whitesburg Cemetery with Ronnie Pate officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
