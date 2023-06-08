David Lambert

Mr. David Phil Lambert, age 66, of Carrollton died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after a long illness.

He was born on April 17, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late, Wallace Lambert and Charlcie Jane Stallings Lambert.

Service information

Jun 10
Visitation
Saturday, June 10, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Carrollton Presbyterian Church
14 Maple Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jun 10
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 10, 2023
11:00AM
Carrollton Presbyterian Church
14 Maple Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
