David Lambert

Mr. David Phil Lambert, age 66, of Carrollton died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after a long illness.
He was born on April 17, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late, Wallace Lambert and Charlcie Jane Stallings Lambert.
Mr. Lambert graduated from Cross Keys High School, and the University of West Georgia where he received a BA degree in accounting. He spent his career and retired as an Accountant & CPA. He was a master gardener, history fanatic, huge Wolf fan, and loved Rock ‘n’ Roll, especially The Who and Creedence Clearwater Revival. However, he found his true vocation in caring and cooking for others, and was a member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church.
A devoted husband, he married Melanie in 2004 and cared for her after a challenging health diagnosis. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer Dutton of Atlanta, Natalie and Everett Tokio of Atlanta; grandchildren, Kristen Tokio, Wade Tokio; sisters and brother-in-law, Rebecca Kohlhagen of Atlanta, Lynn and Andrew Frearson of England; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kate Colussy-Estes officiating.
Interment will be in Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Jim Carter, Andy Taylor, Bennett Brown, Jay Horsley, Randy Miller and Everett Tokio.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
