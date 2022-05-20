Minister David Jackson, 65, of Carrollton, died on Monday, May 16,
2022.
Celebration of
life service will be
held on Sunday,
May 22, 2022, at
2 p.m. at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow
in Floral Hill Cemetery in Palmetto.
Viewing will be
on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
