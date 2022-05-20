Minister David Jackson, 65, of Carrollton, died on Monday, May 16,

2022.

Celebration of

life service will be

held on Sunday,

May 22, 2022, at

2 p.m. at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow

in Floral Hill Cemetery in Palmetto.

Viewing will be

on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

