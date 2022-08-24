Mr. David Harrison, 56 of Temple, Ga. passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
He was born October 31, 1965 in Atlanta, Ga. the son of the late Alvin Harrison, Sr., and the late Donna Jean Black Harrison. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a General Contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Vickey Fordham Mantooth and brother, Paul Harrison.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon David and Dakota Harrison of Temple, daughter, Ashley Harrison of Bowdon, brother and sister-in-law, Alvin “Deke” and Deborah Harrison of Temple, 2 grandchildren, Mason Harrison and Logan Harrison, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Shae Tallent officiating. Eulogy will be by Deke Harrison. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements
To plant a tree in memory of David Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.