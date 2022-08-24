David Harrison

Mr. David Harrison, 56 of Temple, Ga. passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.

He was born October 31, 1965 in Atlanta, Ga. the son of the late Alvin Harrison, Sr., and the late Donna Jean Black Harrison. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a General Contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

To plant a tree in memory of David Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

