David Hancock

Mr. David Lee Hancock, 64, of Carrollton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
He was born in Franklin, Indiana, on Saturday, July 27, 1957.
Mr. Hancock is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Hancock.
Mr. Hancock made a career as an engineer. He was known as an “all around tinkerer” and loved to fix things. Mr. Hancock also enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing and hunting. Above all he loved spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Rilla (McEwen) Hancock, of Carrollton; his son and daughter-in-law, David Michael “Mike” and Jaqueline Hancock, of Roopville; two daughters and one son-in-law, Bobbi Jo Hancock, of Carrollton, and Kathy Sue and Matthew Woods, of Carrollton; his mother, and stepfather, Kathleen and Paul Conaway, of Greenfield, Indiana; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Brenda Murray, Christine and Mike Glasscock, and Sandy and Tim McConnell, all of Greenfield, Indiana; five grandchildren and their spouses, Taylor and Marcus Bishop, of Carrollton, Samantha and Justin Morrell, of Newnan, Michael Woods, Alexis Woods and JoJo Woods, all of Carrollton; two great-grandchildren, Addison Bishop, Avery Morrell and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Hancock’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
