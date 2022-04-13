David Gentry, 70, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
He was born March 29, 1952, in Carrollton, the son of the late Kermit Monroe Gentry and the late Doris Boatright Gentry.
David graduated from Mt. Zion High School and began work as an electrician as soon as he graduated. Eventually he went on to open
his own business, Gentry Electric. In his spare time, David enjoyed hunting, fishing, cheering
on the Georgia Bulldogs, and spending quality
time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Gentry and Tony Gentry.
David leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Mrs. Bonnie Farmer Gentry; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Aleksis Gentry; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Josh Skinner; grandchildren, Alycea Gentry, Preston Gentry, Connor Smith, Lexi Skinner, Lane Skinner, Aiden Skinner and Brody Skinner; brother, Jimmy Gentry; sisters, Judy Holcombe, Delores Hayes and Joyce Kershner; and a large extended family whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. In keeping with the family’s wishes, David’s body will be cremated following the visitation.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
