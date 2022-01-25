David Charles Fuller, 58, of Villa Rica died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Celebration of life will be at 209 S. Wall St. in Calhoun, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. All friends and family are invited to drop in during that time.
Arrangements are being made for David to be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
